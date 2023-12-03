Extra | Journaal 4 december 2023

WILLEMSTAD – This week, six restaurants in the Sambil shopping center were closed by the MEO Inspection. The visit from the inspection team was already planned but was expedited following complaints from visitors who fell ill after visiting the restaurants.

The number of restaurants that should have been closed is likely larger because other restaurants closed their doors when they saw the inspection team.

MEO inspector Ronny Cornelis says they don’t have enough personnel to inspect all closed establishments, ‘but they are on the radar for a future inspection.’

Cornelis says that the situation in the inspected restaurants was deplorable. The team found a lot of dirt and unhygienic conditions. There were employees with expired health cards from 2019, ceilings collapsing with mold falling into the kitchens where food was prepared, and kitchens with accumulated grease due to a lack of regular cleaning.

Cornelis emphasizes that these businesses try to cut costs on cleaning but ultimately pay the price through forced closures.

The six closed restaurants are Chinese Wok Cuisine, Magic Shoarma, La Espiga Española, Soya Restaurant, Lekker Friet, and King Chicken.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle