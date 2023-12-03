28 C
Willemstad
• maandag 4 december 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

Extra | Journaal 4 december 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

DH | Antilles-Guyane patrol vessel seizes 3.5-ton cocaine haul

MARIGOT--Patrol vessel La Combattante from Marine Nationale seized 3.5 tons of cocaine from a fishing vessel southeast of Barbados on November 28. After confirming the location of the...
0

AntilliaansDagblad | Overheid belooft prijzen in de gaten te houden

Kralendijk - Directie Toezicht en Handhaving (T&H) van het Openbaar Lichaam Bonaire (OLB) kondigt aan prijscontroles te gaan uitvoeren op het basismandje, bekend als Bon Kompra Plus. F16...
0

AntilliaansDagblad | Aruba eigen mededingingsautoriteit

Oranjestad - In een statig pand in de binnenstad van Oranjestad is de Aruba Fair Trade Authority (Afta) geopend. Aruba heeft daarmee een eigen mededingingsautoriteit. Bij de opening...
1

AntilliaansDagblad | Parkeerbeheer bijna rond

Parkeerbeheer in zicht | Minister VVRP: Onderhandeling nieuw contract in eindfase Willemstad - Het parkeerbeheer is bijna rond en de onderhandelingen zijn in de eindfase. Dat antwoordt de...
4

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Hoofdpijn’ in de wijk Rio Canario

Naast illegale boomkap nu ook een snack begonnen Willemstad - De buurtbewoners van de Menegrandeweg in de wijk Rio Canario houden hoofdpijn vanwege de acties van Melly Bergland,...
1
- Advertisement -spot_img

CC | Six restaurants in Sambil Food Court closed by inspection

HomeLandenCuraçaoCC | Six restaurants in Sambil Food Court closed by inspection
0
0 reacties

WILLEMSTAD – This week, six restaurants in the Sambil shopping center were closed by the MEO Inspection. The visit from the inspection team was already planned but was expedited following complaints from visitors who fell ill after visiting the restaurants.

The number of restaurants that should have been closed is likely larger because other restaurants closed their doors when they saw the inspection team.

MEO inspector Ronny Cornelis says they don’t have enough personnel to inspect all closed establishments, ‘but they are on the radar for a future inspection.’

Cornelis says that the situation in the inspected restaurants was deplorable. The team found a lot of dirt and unhygienic conditions. There were employees with expired health cards from 2019, ceilings collapsing with mold falling into the kitchens where food was prepared, and kitchens with accumulated grease due to a lack of regular cleaning.

Cornelis emphasizes that these businesses try to cut costs on cleaning but ultimately pay the price through forced closures.

The six closed restaurants are Chinese Wok Cuisine, Magic Shoarma, La Espiga Española, Soya Restaurant, Lekker Friet, and King Chicken.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
CuraçaoHorecaCuracao Chronicle
Document laatst aangepast :

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikel
AVC | Onverantwoord rijgedrag brengt menselevens in gevaar – feveren in een benzinestation op Curaçao
Volgend artikel
Column Youp | Gompie

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Meer - CC | Six restaurants in Sambil Food Court closed by inspection

Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Aruba eigen mededingingsautoriteit

Oranjestad - In een statig pand in de binnenstad van Oranjestad is de Aruba Fair Trade Authority (Afta) geopend. Aruba heeft daarmee een eigen mededingingsautoriteit. Bij de opening afgelopen vrijdagavond...
1
Detail en groothandel

AntilliaansDagblad | Parkeerbeheer bijna rond

Parkeerbeheer in zicht | Minister VVRP: Onderhandeling nieuw contract in eindfase Willemstad - Het parkeerbeheer is bijna rond en de onderhandelingen zijn in de eindfase. Dat antwoordt de minister van...
4
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Hoofdpijn’ in de wijk Rio Canario

Naast illegale boomkap nu ook een snack begonnen Willemstad - De buurtbewoners van de Menegrandeweg in de wijk Rio Canario houden hoofdpijn vanwege de acties van Melly Bergland, die daar...
1
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Sentoo nu ook bij MCB

Nieuwe lokale online betaalmethode Willemstad - Sentoo en MCB Group lanceren een lokale online betaalmethode waarmee particuliere en zakelijke klanten van de bank op Curaçao, Aruba, Sint Maarten en Caribisch...
0
Detail en groothandel

PBC | De trackrecord van de nieuwe Citymanager

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Hans van Aalst is een expert in citymanagement en binnensteden en krijgt nu opdracht om een visie te ontwikkelen voor de hele binnenstand en de wijken...
4
Curaçao

PBC | Raad van Advies: wetsvoorstel om het homohuwelijk op Curaçao onmogelijk te maken is overbodig

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Het aanpassen van de Staatsregeling van Curaçao om het homohuwelijk tegen te houden is overbodig. Dat concludeert de Raad van Advies in reactie op het adviesverzoek...
6
Sint Maarten

PBC | Predator ontmaskerd: uitgezette zee-egels worden aangevallen

Persbureau Curacao THE BOTTOM – Diadema zee-egels zijn cruciale algeneters op koraalriffen in het Caribisch gebied, maar na massale sterfte in de jaren 80 en in 2022 gaat het herstel...
0
Literatuur

PBC | Boeroes, heimwee van een witte Surinamer

Persbureau Curacao Of het bij ons in Noord-Nederland ook zo verschrikkelijk hard had geregend, vroeg mijn moeder een keer toen ik haar aan de telefoon had. ‘Hier in Veghel ging...
1
Column Youp van 't Hek

Column Youp | Gompie

Heerlijk om te lezen dat Henry Kissinger ooit een bootvluchteling was. Vanuit Duitsland een sloepje gepakt om niet geregeerd te worden door een voor zijn familie onaangenaam regime. Of...
0
Curaçao

AVC | Onverantwoord rijgedrag brengt menselevens in gevaar – feveren in een benzinestation op Curaçao

Dick Drayer | Achterkant van Curacao De politie heeft een 'fever-team' samengesteld om specifiek op te treden tegen het feveren, of 'burnouts'. Het besluit komt na de publicatie van verschillende video's...
3
Curaçao

PBC | Betere kwaliteit benzine en diesel op weg naar Curaçao, diesel iets later

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Vanaf het eerste kwartaal van 2024 krijgt Curaçao uitsluitend brandstof van betere kwaliteit aan de pomp. Minister van Economische Ontwikkeling, Ruisandro Cijntje, bevestigt dat Curaçao tegen...
2
Curaçao

PBC | Cruiseschip Explora1 voor het eerst op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Het cruiseschip Explora1 van de cruisemaatschappij MSC Cruises heeft op 1 december voor de eerste keer Curaçao bezocht. Aangezien dit de eerste keer was dat dit cruiseschip...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Curaçao zoekt jongeren voor sociaalvormingstraject 2024

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Een nieuwe lichting jongeren krijgt de kans om hun toekomst vorm te geven met de start van een nieuwe Sociaal Vormingstraject (SVT) opleiding in februari 2024....
0
Comin' up

PBC | Hospice Arco Cavent rekent op steun publiek in Week4Light

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Hospice Arco Cavent rekent opnieuw op de steun van het publiek tijdens de jaarlijkse Week4Light, die van 2 tot en met 9 december plaatsvindt. De fondsenwervingsweek...
0
Bonaire

NTR | Frustratie om geldautomaten op Bonaire

Marit Severijnse Opnieuw zijn er problemen met verschillende geldautomaten op Bonaire. Meerdere keren per week kan het gevraagde bedrag niet worden gepind, lukt geld storten niet of zijn automaten buitenwerking. “Het...
0
Curaçao

CC | Thieves use drones for business break-ins

WILLEMSTAD – In an investigation into business break-ins, the police have arrested several suspects, including a man skilled in operating a drone. During the investigation, this suspect confessed to...
1
Sint Maarten

DH | Solicitor-General requests 17-month sentence on first day of Frans Richardson’s

The “LEA building” in Philipsburg. PHILIPSBURG--Considering it proven that Frans Richardson (55) accepted bribes totalling US $94,800 and abused his position as a Member of Parliament (MP), the solicitor-general on...
0
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Niet BHM maar directeur Leito verantwoordelijk

Selibon loopt jaren achter met aanleveren jaarrekening Kralendijk - Niet Bonaire Holding Maatschappij (BHM) is verantwoordelijk voor het opstellen en indienen van de jaarrekening van Selibon NV. Het is directeur...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Nieuwe LAft met drie normen

Oranjestad - Aruba en Nederland hebben een akkoord bereikt over veranderingen in de Landsverordening Aruba financieel toezicht (LAft). De wet ligt nu bij het Arubaanse parlement om de aangepaste...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Krant om trots op te zijn’

20 Jaar Antilliaans Dagblad; Petje af voor alle medewerkers Willemstad - Een wensdroom ging in vervulling toen het Antilliaans Dagblad twintig jaar geleden, op 1 december 2003, voor het eerst...
0
Gezondheid

AntilliaansDagblad | Per 1 januari Huisartsenpost een feit

Doel is om ook de druk op spoedeisende hulp te verlichten Willemstad - Jerry Semper, voorzitter van de Curaçaose Huisartsen Vereniging (CHV) laat tegenover deze krant weten dat de Huisartsenpost...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Overleg personeel Ennia later tijdstip

Minister dringt aan op aanwezigheid directie CBCS Willemstad - De voor gisteren, vrijdag 1 december, geplande bespreking met het personeel van Ennia is niet doorgegaan. Reden: de regering wacht op...
0
Internationaal

RTL | ‘Zeer invloedrijke’ topdiplomaat Henry Kissinger (100) overleden

De Amerikaanse topdiplomaat Henry Kissinger is vannacht op 100-jarige leeftijd overleden. Hij zorgde er in de jaren zeventig voor dat de VS en China de banden aanhaalden, midden in...
0
Politie en Justitie

Telegraaf | Trump verliest presidentiële immuniteit in zaak Capitoolbestorming

WASHINGTON - Het Amerikaanse Hof van Beroep heeft besloten dat Donald Trump geen presidentiële immuniteit heeft in de verkiezingszaak rond de bestorming van het Capitool. Dat betekent dat de...
5
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Friday, December 1, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 1 december 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

PBC | Curaçaose masterlicentiehouder Antillephone faciliteert gokbedrijf met overtreding anti-witwasregels

Persbureau Curacao DEN HAAG – Gokbedrijf Betent, in Nederland bekend van de onlinekansspelen van BetCity en opererend onder een ‘masterlicentie’ van Antillephone, heeft een boete van drie miljoen euro gekregen...
1
Aruba

PBC | Orkaanseizoen 2023 was een ongebruikelijk actief jaar

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Het orkaanseizoen 2023 in de Atlantische Oceaan, dat gisteren eindigde, was een van de meest actieve seizoenen in recente jaren. Met een totaal van twintig tropische of...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Universiteit van Curaçao zoekt nieuwe rector magnificus

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Universiteit van Curaçao Dr. Moises da Costa Gomez, UoC is op zoek naar een nieuwe rector magnificus. De huidige rector magnificus, Francis de Lanoy is...
3
Curaçao

PBC | Curaçao heeft nieuwe toeristische attractie: de eerste watertaxi

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Toeristen en inwoners van Curaçao kunnen de schoonheid van de prachtige stranden en helderblauwe wateren op een nieuwe manier ervaren dankzij de lancering van de eerste...
5
Curaçao

PBC | Personeel Telecuraçao legt werk neer

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Werknemers van het nationale televisiestation TeleCuraçao hebben het werk tijdelijk stilgelegd. Vakbond ABVO is ingeschakeld. Volgens interne bronnen zijn de werknemers de huidige manier van werken bij...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Slachtoffer van schietpartij in Kirindongo Abou is 26-jarige Jean-Carlo Noor

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De man die gisteravond werd doodgeschoten voor zijn huis op de Kaya Tamburero in Kirindongo Abou is de 26-jarige Jean-Carlo Filomeno Noor, geboren op 2 februari...
1
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Vandaag overleg met Ennia-personeel

Het personeel van Ennia krijgt straks uit eerste hand informatie over de toekomst van het bedrijf. De minister van Financiën heeft een overleg gepland waarbij ook de vakbonden aanwezig...
1
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Judeska in januari naar Curaçao

Jandino zette Nederland afgelopen week op zijn kop met de opening van FC Kip. Nu komt de Curaçaoënaar met zijn populaire alter ego Judeska naar het eiland om de...
2
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Politie doet onderzoek naar fever-incident bij pompstation

https://paradisefm.cw/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/407158079_3284440465111780_1658845774450690603_n.mp4 De automobilist die gevaarlijke capriolen uithaalde bij het pompstation van Marie Pampoen wordt gezocht. De politie is bezig met een onderzoek om de eigenaar van het voertuig en de...
2
Gezondheid

ParadiseFM | Enquêtecommissie HNO luistert naar het volk

De HNO enquêtecommissie heeft transparantie hoog in het vaandel. Daarom houdt de commissie die onderzoek doet naar de bouw van het nieuwe ziekenhuis morgen twee bijeenkomsten. De eerste bijeenkomst...
0
Bonaire

NTR | Geitenhouders Bonaire vrezen voor ‘afslachting’ door honden

Nathaly Evertsz Op Bonaire zien verschillende geitenhouders (kunukero) dat hun dieren worden doodgebeten door loslopende honden.   Niet alleen de financiële schade is groot, ook emotioneel komt de klap hard aan....
0
Curaçao

CC | New auction scheduled for Bullenbaai tank amid payment delays

WILLEMSTAD - The oil stored in the tank at Bullenbaai is poised for another round of auctioning as the initial buyers failed to meet their payment obligations. The second-highest...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | Marvio Cooks calls out shameless campaigning

PHILIPSBURG--Party for Progress (PFP) candidate and deputy leader Marvio Cooks brings attention to the shameless campaigning being done using student athletes. Cooks, president of Soualiga Youth Basketball Association (SYBA) officially...
0
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Slagbaai blijft een dag per week gesloten

Kralendijk - Stichting Nationale Parken Bonaire (Stinapa) heeft besloten dat het Washington Slagbaai Park zes dagen per week geopend blijft. Het park wordt niet de hele week opengesteld voor...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Winnaar ‘Makkelijkste baan ter wereld’

Oranjestad - Meer dan 800 personen hebben ‘gesolliciteerd’ naar de vacature van ‘Makkelijkste baan ter wereld’. De communicatiecampagne van Aruba Tourism Authority (ATA) heeft een winnaar opgeleverd die het...
1
Detail en groothandel

AntilliaansDagblad | Aan de slag voor Willemstad

Hans van Aalst: Alle partijen moeten er beter van worden Willemstad - Hans van Aalst, een op Curaçao wonende expert op het gebied van citymanagement en binnensteden is aangetrokken om...
1
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Geen preventie GMN-minister’

MAN-PIN: Geld gebruikt voor wellness-projecten is een leugen Willemstad - Voormalig minister van Gezondheid, Milieu en Natuur (GMN), Suzy Camelia-Römer, dient de huidige minister van GMN van repliek door te...
6
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Aandacht herstel kusten

Willemstad - Een nieuw samenwerkingsverband tussen het Wereld Natuur Fonds-Nederland (WWF-NL), de Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) en Coastal Dynamics zal het voortouw nemen bij instandhoudings- en herstelprojecten van...
0
Curaçao

Telegraaf | Staatssecretaris Gunay Uslu vertrekt en gaat naar Corendon

Koen Nederhof en Pepijn van den Brink BADHOEVEDORP - Demissionair staatssecretaris Gunay Uslu (Cultuur en Media) vertrekt vroegtijdig uit het kabinet. Ze gaat in december aan de slag als ceo...
8
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Thursday, November 30, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 30 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

PBC | Fondsenwervingsdiner in Amsterdam haalt 75.000 euro op voor schoolkinderen op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao AMSTERDAM – In The College Hotel in Amsterdam is deze week een kleine stap gezet in de strijd tegen kinderarmoede op Curaçao. Een succesvol fondsenwervingsdiner, georganiseerd door de stichting...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Poging tot zelfmoord door gedetineerde in afwachting van transport naar SDKK-gevangenis

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Een gedetineerde heeft gisteren bij de rechtbank, in afwachting van zijn terugkeer naar de SDKK-gevangenis, een poging tot zelfmoord ondernomen. Dit gebeurde nadat hij was teruggekeerd van...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Curaçaose politie waarschuwt voor toename diefstal scooters, quads en motorfietsen

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De politie neemt de afgelopen maanden een toename waar van diefstal van voertuigen zoals scooters, quads en motorfietsen. Met name in de vakantieperiodes en tijdens het...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Staatssecretaris Uslu stapt op om Corendon te gaan leiden

Persbureau Curacao DEN HAAG – D66-staatssecretaris Gunay Uslu van Cultuur en Media heeft aangekondigd het Nederlandse kabinet te verlaten om leiding te geven aan de reisorganisatie en het familiebedrijf Corendon....
0
Curaçao

PBC | Man neergeschoten voor zijn huis in Kirindongo Abou

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Gisteravond is een man doodgeschoten voor zijn huis op de Kaya Tamburero in Kirindongo Abou. Ondanks de snelle komst van een ambulance, kon er niets meer...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Zelfmoordpoging gevangene mislukt

Een gevangene probeerde gisteren zelfmoord te plegen. De 32-jarige man zat in een cel bij Kas di Korte te wachten op zijn vervoer naar de gevangenis. Op camerabeelden zagen...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Fatale schietpartij in Kaya Tamburero

Een man in Kirindongo Abou is gisteren met een vuurwapen doodgeschoten. Het slachtoffer was net thuisgekomen en stond bij zijn auto toen hij door kogels werd geraakt. Volgens getuigen...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | GMN financiert woningen voor personen met verstandelijke beperking

Het tekort aan woningen voor personen met een verstandelijke beperking wordt eindelijk aangepakt. Het ministerie van GMN is van plan om vijf woningen te bouwen voor deze doelgroep. Elke...
0
Comin' up

ParadiseFM | Vanavond ontsteking kerstlichtjes in Punda

Vanaf vandaag is de eindejaarssfeer in Punda te voelen. Winkeliersvereniging DMO zal samen met Annabay Rum Club de verlichting van de grote kerstboom ontsteken. Om zeven uur ‘s avonds...
0
Bouw en vastgoedsector

ParadiseFM | Kopers miljoenenwoning krijgen geld terug vanwege treiterburen

Een koppel is gedesillusioneerd teruggekeerd naar Nederland. Ze kochten voor zo’n 6 miljoen gulden een huis in Brakkeput Mei Mei, maar besloten de koopovereenkomst te ontbinden vanwege treiterburen. De...
0
Curaçao

CC | Alarming financial situation at the University of Curaçao: Annual budget shortfall of 7 million guilders

WILLEMSTAD - The University of Curaçao (UoC) grapples with significant financial challenges on an annual basis, as revealed by Rector Magnificus Francis de Lanoy. The budget shortfall is estimated...
2
Sint Maarten

DH | Witness says Frans got large ‘commission’ for BTP building but also other former politicians

~ Including $200k in political contributions to Ohndhae ~ PHILIPSBURG--Two witnesses testified under oath in open court on Wednesday as part of former Member of Parliament (MP) Frans Richardson’s appeal...
2
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Digitalisering CN in beweging

Er wordt hard gewerkt om de achterstand in te halen Kralendijk - De digitale samenleving op Bonaire, Sint Eustatius en Saba wordt versterkt. Programmamanager Bert van der Wees en Naomi...
0
Meer

Steun Knipsel Curacao

Uw donatie helpt onafhankelijke onderzoeksjournalistiek op de eilanden in stand te houden en zorgt dat wij kunnen doorgaan met dit werk.

Meer weten

Of volg ons op de socials

16,985FansLike
2,458VolgersVolg
61,453AbonneesAbonneer

Lees de laatste artikelen op uw favoriete social media platform

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 