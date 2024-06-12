DH | Multi-million-dollar St. Maarten Crime Fund lacks financial administration and policy plan



WILLEMSTAD – Restaurants and cafes will no longer be immediately closed by Technisch Hygiënische Zorg (THZ) or inspectors from the Ministry of Health, Environment, and Nature (GMN).

The ministry presented a new policy for inspections of hospitality venues to stakeholders on Monday.

Inspections will now take place during the day instead of in the evening, allowing owners and managers more time to address any hygiene issues. Previously, inspections were conducted in the evenings when the establishments were often busy.

Hospitality businesses must now ensure that a designated staff member is responsible for maintaining cleanliness. The emphasis of the new policy remains on compliance with existing hygiene regulations, with greater responsibility placed on the managers of these establishments.

The businesses will receive forms to help the designated staff member oversee all hygiene regulations and ensure they are followed during cleaning. “If all cleaning tasks are carried out according to the form, it becomes nearly impossible to identify any irregularities,” stated the GMN ministry.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle