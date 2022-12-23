27 C
Willemstad
PBC | Succesvol bezoek DUO aan Caribisch gebied

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De bezoeken van de Dienst Uitvoering Onderwijs DUO in het Caribisch gebied voorzien in een duidelijke behoefte. Ten opzichte van de gecombineerde najaar campagne...
0

PBC | UPDATE: 26e dode in het verkeer heet Steven Mairon Panneflek

Persbureau Curacao Kaya Sabana Baka om het leven kwam na een verkeersongeluk is de 45-jarige Steven Mairon Panneflek, geboren op Curacao. De politie trof hem bij aankomst gewond aan...
0

DolfijnFM | Kunukuman ruimt bijna 13.500 kilo afval op in 2022

De Kunukuman en zijn team hebben dit jaar 13.446 kilo afval ingezameld, dat is zo’n 4000 kilo meer dan in 2021 Dat bevestigt de Kunukuman aan Nu.cw....
2
DolfijnFM | Leerlingen MIL brengen kerstpakketten naar SDKK

Leerlingen van het Maria Immaculata Lyceum (MIL) hebben kerstpakketten voor de gevangenen van de SDKK-gevangenis gemaakt. De docenten en studenten zijn in het kader van de kerstgedachte...
0

DolfijnFM | 1,8 miljoen voor zaal in Barber

De Fundashon Desaroyo Deportivo Kòrsou (FDDK) heeft 1,8 miljoen gulden ontvangen om bouwwerkzaamheden van een zaal in Barber af te ronden. Dat meldt de Amigoe. Het gaat...
0

NTR | Kerst op Curaçao: ‘Als die dure stroom maar niet wéér uitvalt’

Oscar van Dam De tuin en huis versieren met kerstverlichting; voor veel mensen is het een van de mooiste tradities van Curaçao. Maar dit jaar zie je daar...
0

CC | Animal welfare registered in law

WILLEMSTAD - The Animal Welfare Act will come into effect on 1 January. This is evident from the new National Ordinance presented by the Ministry of Health,...
1
CC | Reduction of salary cut with retroactive effect

Antilliaans Dagblad

WILLEMSTAD – The Ministry of Finance has given positive advice to withdraw the 12.5 percent cut on the terms of employment with retroactive effect. This is stated in a National Decree that was submitted to the Council of Ministers this week.  

Withdrawing the salary cut with retroactive effect means that civil servants and equivalent persons will still be paid the 12.5 percent cut for last June up to and including the present. It is not yet clear whether this will be done all at once or spread over a period of time. Finance Minister Javier Silvania says it will be all about the holiday money.

The phasing out of the cut on the salaries of members of parliament and ministers is also discussed in the National Decree. At the time, the cut was set at 25 percent. It was previously announced that the withholding of salaries for them would be reversed from June 2023. Civil servants and equivalents should wait until 2024, but now this seems to be reversed. In the new National Decree, the salary conditions of civil servants will first be withdrawn, with retroactive effect, and then those of the ministers and members of parliament.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

