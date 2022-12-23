CC | Reduction of salary cut with retroactive effect

WILLEMSTAD – The Ministry of Finance has given positive advice to withdraw the 12.5 percent cut on the terms of employment with retroactive effect. This is stated in a National Decree that was submitted to the Council of Ministers this week.

Withdrawing the salary cut with retroactive effect means that civil servants and equivalent persons will still be paid the 12.5 percent cut for last June up to and including the present. It is not yet clear whether this will be done all at once or spread over a period of time. Finance Minister Javier Silvania says it will be all about the holiday money.

The phasing out of the cut on the salaries of members of parliament and ministers is also discussed in the National Decree. At the time, the cut was set at 25 percent. It was previously announced that the withholding of salaries for them would be reversed from June 2023. Civil servants and equivalents should wait until 2024, but now this seems to be reversed. In the new National Decree, the salary conditions of civil servants will first be withdrawn, with retroactive effect, and then those of the ministers and members of parliament.

