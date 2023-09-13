30 C
CC | Press statement of Nina Ansary

Ennia commissaris Nina Ansay dochter Husang

WILLEMSTAD – Dr. Nina Ansary is pleased that, by decision of September 12, 2023 the Joint Court of Justice of Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten and of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba has rejected the judgment of the Court in First Instance of Curaçao of November 29, 2021 and has thoroughly absolved her of any wrongdoing towards Ennia or its policyholders.

The decision makes clear that she had no role in any of the transactions that the court found harmed Ennia and its policyholders. She was found innocent of any claim that she improperly performed her duties as a supervisory board member of Ennia Holding, including with respect to any damages from unsuitable investments or excessive payments to others.

The Joint Court of Justice also found that she did not have any reason to disbelieve the financial statements she was provided. Dr. Nina Ansary is grateful for the court’s careful attention to the facts. Although she recognizes that the court has yet to resolve two remaining claims, those depend on the value of Mullet Bay and do not concern allegations of wrongdoing against her.

In the appeal proceedings, Dr. Nina Ansary was represented by Roderik van Hees, Rogier van den Heuvel, Melitza Willems and Niels Blokland of VANEPS in Curaçao and Susheel Kirpalani of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan in New York.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle
Date Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Naschrift KKC

Klik hier voor het document als uw browser het onderstaand Scribd document over het vonnis in EERSTE AANLEG inzake Ennia eigenaar Hushang Ansary c.s. niet kan lezen of downloaden.

Klik hier voor het document als uw browser het onderstaand Scribd document over het vonnis in HOGER BEROEP inzake Ennia eigenaar Hushang Ansary c.s. niet kan lezen of downloaden.

Klik hier voor het document als uw browser het onderstaand Scribd document over uitspraak inzake ENNIA ACCOUNTANTS Victor Bergisch en Eric Vesseur niet kan lezen of downloaden.

De vergoedingen van Ennia commissarissen pagina 30 van vonnis CUR201903842,CUR201903843, CUR201903842, CUR201903796, CUR201903844 en CUR201903846
De excessieve vergoedingen van Ennia commissarissen volgens het vonnis CUR201903842

 

2021 11 29 – VONNIS Ennia Hushang Ansary Nina Ansary Abdallah Andraous Ralph Palm Gijsbert Van Doorn Parman… by Knipselkrant Curacao on Scribd

2022 01 21 – VONNIS Ennia Accountants Victor Bergisch en Eric Vesseur ECLI_NL_TACAKN_2022_1 by Knipselkrant Curacao on Scribd

2023 09 12 – Tussenvonnis Ennia Hoger Beroep Cur2022h00008-Cur2022h00009-Cur2022h00010-Cur2022h00011-Cur202… by Knipselkrant Curacao on Scribd

