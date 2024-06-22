PBC | Winair mag van Curaçao niet extra vliegen op Sint Maarten

WILLEMSTAD – Sheldry Osepa, a Member of Parliament representing the PNP party, has voiced strong criticism regarding the handling of an initiative bill proposed by fellow parliamentarian Rennox Calmes in the Curaçao parliament.

Calmes’ bill seeks to amend the Constitution of Curaçao to prohibit same-sex marriage. The parliamentary session discussing this bill was adjourned after just one hour. However, Osepa asserts that the session should never have commenced in the first place. He argues that any legislative proposal concerning human rights must undergo prior review by the Council of Ministers of the Kingdom, a step that was skipped in this instance.

According to Osepa, the failure to consult the Council of Ministers of the Kingdom regarding the initiative bill is a serious oversight. He contends that this omission undermines the process and potentially threatens human rights protections on the island of Curaçao. Osepa emphasized the importance of upholding fundamental human rights for all Curaçaoans, ensuring that they are respected and safeguarded without prejudice.

The debate over the initiative bill has sparked significant public and political discourse on Curaçao regarding the balance between legislative autonomy and adherence to international human rights standards. As discussions continue, the future of Calmes’ proposal remains uncertain amidst ongoing scrutiny and procedural concerns raised by Osepa and others within the parliament and civil society.

