Ingezonden | MAN gaat PINnen…

Uw ingezonden brief in de Knipselkrant Curacao? Stuur uw brief voor 21:00 uur naar emailadres INGEZONDEN. Wij publiceren uw brief zonder deze in te korten. De redactie...
AVC | Flyeren op Bonaire: een dag voor de verkiezing van 22 november 2023

Dick Drayer Bonaire maakt zich op voor een nieuwe dag. Toeristen aan het strand, de lokale bevolking op weg naar werk, school of kinderopvang. Maar deze week is...
ParadiseFM | Jorrel Hato drie-na-jongste Oranjedebutant ooit

Het zat er al aan te komen: de 17-jarige Jorrel Hato heeft gisteren tegen Gibraltar zijn debuut gemaakt in het Nederlands elftal. Alleen Matthijs de Ligt en...
ParadiseFM | Kick-off Ride for the Roses

De datum voor de volgende Ride for the Roses is bekend. Op 28 januari kan iedereen weer meedoen aan een van de sportactiviteiten voor het goede doel....
NTR | 'Te weinig aandacht geweest voor Tweede Kamerverkiezingen'

Marit Severijnse & John Samson De campagne voor de Tweede Kamerverkiezingen leefde opnieuw niet op Bonaire en dat is zorgelijk, vindt gedeputeerde Anjelica Cicilia. De politieke partijen in Nederland...
CC | Curaçao security service conducts exercise at Fort Amsterdam

WILLEMSTAD - In a joint effort, the Commando Corps (KCT) and the Curaçao Security Service (VDC) carried out a training exercise at Fort Amsterdam (Fòrti) on Thursday,...
CC | Orco Bank renews commitment as main sponsor for Ride for the Roses Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao

WILLEMSTAD – Orco Bank proudly announces its continued partnership as the main sponsor for the prestigious Ride, Walk, Swim & Surf for the Roses event from 2024 through 2026, with the upcoming 18th edition on January 28th, 2024.

Mrs. Désirée Alberto-Martina, the Managing Director of Orco Bank, made this announcement at the annual Press Conference hosted on November 21st, 2023 by Orco Bank.

The Ride, Walk, Swim & Surf for the Roses event, now entering its 18th season, stands as a beacon of unity and support for cancer research in Curaçao. Participants engage in various activities including cycling, running, swimming, and sailing, showcasing not only physical endurance but also unwavering community spirit.

Mrs. Désirée Alberto-Martina expressed her honor in welcoming everyone to the conference, emphasizing the significance of the upcoming year in celebrating the event’s long-standing legacy. “Our involvement in the upcoming Ride, Walk, Swim, and Surf for the Roses in 2024 is a reflection of our dedication to the community and our commitment to supporting crucial health initiatives,” she remarked.

The decision to renew Orco Bank’s role as the main sponsor reinforces the institution’s dedication to societal welfare and well-being. Mrs. Alberto-Martina further reiterated, “At Orco Bank, we believe in building strong foundations – not just in our business, but in our community as well. Our involvement in this foundation aligns perfectly with our ‘We Care’ pillar, highlighting our dedication to welfare and well-being.”

This partnership signifies a strategic move under Orco Bank’s initiative of building strong pillars aimed at creating lasting and meaningful impacts in the communities they serve, as supported by the bank’s Management Board, compromised by Mr. Edward Pietersz and Mrs. Désirée Alberto-Martina.

Mrs. Alberto-Martina concluded by expressing gratitude for the continued support, stating, “Thank you for joining us today, and for your continued support in these endeavors. Together, we are making a difference, one pedal, one stride, one stroke, and one sail at a time.”

The upcoming Ride, Walk, Swim & Surf for the Roses event promises to be a testament to collective determination in the fight against cancer and a celebration of unity and solidarity.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

Curaçao
ParadiseFM | Kick-off Ride for the Roses

De datum voor de volgende Ride for the Roses is bekend. Op 28 januari kan iedereen weer meedoen aan een van de sportactiviteiten voor het goede doel. Met de...
Bonaire

NTR | 'Te weinig aandacht geweest voor Tweede Kamerverkiezingen'

Marit Severijnse & John Samson De campagne voor de Tweede Kamerverkiezingen leefde opnieuw niet op Bonaire en dat is zorgelijk, vindt gedeputeerde Anjelica Cicilia. De politieke partijen in Nederland en de...
Curaçao

CC | Curaçao security service conducts exercise at Fort Amsterdam

WILLEMSTAD - In a joint effort, the Commando Corps (KCT) and the Curaçao Security Service (VDC) carried out a training exercise at Fort Amsterdam (Fòrti) on Thursday, November 23,...
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Sociaal minimum niet vanzelfsprekend

Nieuwe verhoudingen in Tweede Kamer kunnen roet in het eten gooien Kralendijk - In politiek Den Haag heeft deze week een aardverschuiving plaatsgevonden. Heeft dit consequenties voor Caribisch Nederland en...
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Andy Lee in Raad van State

Oranjestad - Andy Lee wordt voorgedragen als staatsraad van het Koninkrijk. Zijn benoeming gaat in op 1 januari. Hij volgt daarmee Mildred Schwengle op, die deze functie de afgelopen...
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Bicentini schenkt voetbalkleding

Daarnaast bijdrage aan technisch beleidsplan Centro Barber Willemstad - Sinterklaas mag dan al bijna een week op het eiland zijn, Fundashon Bicentini doet daar graag nog een schepje bovenop. De...
Gezondheid

AntilliaansDagblad | 'Kostenbeheer zorg belangrijk'

Staten: Zorgen over ziektekosten ongedocumenteerden Willemstad - Verschillende Statenleden hebben gisteren in de vergadering over het jaarverslag 2022 van de Sociale Verzekeringsbank (SVB) aangestuurd op een beter kostenbeheer. Volgens MFK-parlementariër Eduard...
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | 'Winst PVV zorgelijk voor de eilanden'

Van Huffelen reageert op verkiezingsuitslag Willemstad - ,,Het is zorgelijk dat een partij die geen warm hart heeft voor de eilanden, de verkiezingen heeft gewonnen”, zo reageert demissionair staatssecretaris van...
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Friday, November 24, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 24 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Aruba

NTR | Jeugdboek brengt Arubaanse totslaafgemaakte Virginia tot leven

Melissa Stamper In het verhaal  ‘Virginia’ wil schrijver en filmaker Ida Does aandacht geven aan het menselijke aspect van de slavernij. “We proberen te verbeelden wat de dromen en aspiraties van...
Aruba

DH | PVV Senator appointed new formation "scout"

THE HAGUE--PVV Senator Gom van Strien was appointed the formation “scout,” which means he will be the first person to investigate possible coalitions for the next Dutch government. This...
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Ombudsman: Totaalpakket als oplossing

Armoedeprobleem vraagt om meer dan geld alleen Kralendijk - Er is onvoldoende verbetering voor mensen in Caribisch Nederland (CN) die in armoede leven. Ondanks eerdere signalen en een beloofd sociaal...
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | 'Formatie belangrijke vervolgstap'

Oranjestad – De Arubaanse coalitiepartijen MEP en Raiz van het kabinet-Wever-Croes II zijn benieuwd naar de formatie in Nederland. ,,Als dat is afgerond, krijgen we een idee over de...
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | PVV krijgt 9 procent op Curaçao

Willemstad - Op Aruba, Curaçao en Sint Maarten zijn de briefstembureaus na het tellen van de aldaar uitgebrachte stemmen voor de Tweede Kamerverkiezingen in Nederland geteld. Op Curaçao waren 1.250...
Gezondheid

AntilliaansDagblad | Kort geding over dichte botika's

Apotheken bleven gesloten, ondanks aanwijzing Inspectie Willemstad - Ondanks de aanwijzing die alle 31 apotheken op Curaçao woensdagavond van de Inspecteur Geneesmiddelen ontvingen om onmiddellijk hun deuren weer te openen...
Gezondheid

AntilliaansDagblad | 'LNT scheelt miljoenen'

KPMG: 5,5 tot 12,5 miljoen besparing CMC per jaar Willemstad - Doorvoering van de Landsverordening normering topinkomens (LNT) ten aanzien van de medisch professionals werkzaam in het CMC-ziekenhuis brengt mogelijk...
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Thursday, November 23, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 23 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Algemeen nieuws

CN | Landsverordening op de kansspelen gaat online gokken op Curaçao legaliseren

Jeffrey Noeken | Casinonieuws.nl Online gokken gaat gelegaliseerd worden op Curaçao door de Landsverordening op de kansspelen. In de nieuwe gokwet wordt het niet langer verboden om online kansspelen aan...
Nederland

NU | De politieke aardverschuiving in Nederland in kaarten en grafieken

Nederland heeft gekozen. De kaart kleurt donderdag een dag na de stembusgang PVV-blauw. Bekijk hier de uitslagen en zetelverdeling door de jaren heen.   Zoals in bovenstaande kaartjes is te zien,...
Aruba

NTR | Verkiezingen: D66 grootste, PVV vierde op Bonaire

Marit Severijnse Op Bonaire heeft D66 de meeste stemmen gekregen (746), gevolgd door GroenLinks-Pvda (500) en daarna ChristenUnie (453). PVV, de landelijke winnaar, krijgt op Bonaire 417 stemmen. Dit blijkt...
Curaçao

CC | Investor HAL decides to move operations from Curaçao back to the Netherlands

WILLEMSTAD - In a departure from the trend of companies seeking tax havens, investment firm HAL is bucking the trend by returning to its home country. Corné van Zeijl,...
Gezondheid

CC | Temporary committee HNO determined to uncover the truth about the new hospital

WILLEMSTAD - The Temporary Committee Hospital Nobo Otrobanda of the Parliament of Curaçao is determined to find out how the decision-making process unfolded in the construction of the new...
Curaçao

CC | Gasoline and water rates decrease, diesel increases, electricity remains nearly unchanged

WILLEMSTAD - Starting Tuesday, November 28, 2023, the regulated gasoline rate will decrease, and the diesel rate will increase on Curaçao. The water rate will also decrease effective Friday,...
Sint Maarten

DH | Big winner in St. Maarten is D66 for third time in a row

PHILIPSBURG--For the third election in a row, centrist party D66 received the most votes in St. Maarten for Wednesday’s Dutch parliamentary election. Of the 134 total votes, 33 were cast...
Aruba

DH | PVV predicted to win 37 seats in stunning Dutch election outcome

THE HAGUE--With almost 94 percent of votes counted, Dutch news agency ANP is predicting that the far-right PVV of Geert Wilders will walk away with 37 seats in the...
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Stroomuitval op Bonaire meer regel dan uitzondering

Kralendijk - Gisterochtend ging in verschillende wijken rond half acht de stroom eraf. De oorzaak was volgens het Water- en Elektriciteitsbedrijf Bonaire (WEB) een storing in het hoofdspanningsnetwerk. In...
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Aanhouding in strafzaak Kwihi

Oranjestad - De Landsrecherche heeft dinsdag verdachte E.K. aangehouden in verband met de corruptiezaak Kwihi. In deze zaak draait het om ‘een voormalig minister van Transport, Communicatie en Primaire...
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Cura Doet wil jongeren erbij

Willemstad - De elfde editie van de grootste vrijwilligersactie op Curaçao is aangekondigd. De nadruk ligt dit keer op de jeugd. ,,Op 15 en 16 maart 2024 zal het...
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Apotheken krijgen officiële aanwijzing

‘Deuren moeten weer open, anders kort geding’ Willemstad - Wie woensdag naar de apotheek wilde voor medicijnen, stond letterlijk voor een dichte deur. De apotheekhouders en hun personeel voerden actie,...
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | 'Nina slaat de plank mis'

CBCS recht rug in rectificatiezaak Ennia-dochter Ansary Willemstad - ,,Nina slaat de plank hier mis.” Aldus de advocaten namens De Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten in een rechtszaak...
Algemeen nieuws

CN | Hoge Raad: sublicenties mogen illegaal genoemd worden

Jeffrey Noeken | Casinonieuws.nl Het cassatieberoep van masterlicentiehouder Cyberluck tegen journaliste Nardy Cramm van de Knipselkrant Curaçao is afgewezen. Cyberluck wilde afdwingen dat Cramm zou stoppen met het illegaal noemen...
Nederland

Telegraaf | Exitpoll: PVV grootste partij met 35 zetels

Tweede Kamerverkiezingen 2023 Omtzigt na verkiezingsuitslag: 'We zijn beschikbaar om te besturen' Een verrassende uitslag in de eerste exitpoll van de Tweede Kamerverkiezingen 2023. De PVV is als grootste partij...
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 22 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Elfde editie CURA DOET in het teken van jongeren betrekken bij vrijwilligerswerk

Curaçao Cares heeft de elfde editie van Cura Doet aangekondigd. De editie zal in het teken staan van het bewust maken van het belang van vrijwilligerswerk onder de jeugd...
Gezondheid

Nu.cw | Apotheken sluiten deuren: Silvania praat met apothekers

De apotheken op Curaçao hebben vandaag hun deuren gesloten vanwege te hoge werkdruk en financiële zorgen. Minister van Gezondheid Javier Silvania (MFK) is in gesprek gegaan met de apothekers...
Bonaire

Nu.cw | 44ste Landmachtcompagnie gaat oefenen op Bonaire

De 44ste Landmachtcompagnie, momenteel gestationeerd op Curaçao, gaat oefenen op Bonaire. Dat maakt het Openbaar Lichaam Bonaire (OLB) bekend. Het doel van de oefening is volgens het OLB vertrouwd raken...
PBC | Lokale kerstmarkt bij Hofí Moringa

Persbureau Curacao Aanstaande zondag 26 november is er een kerstmarkt bij Hofí Moringa. De maandelijkse markt biedt naast lokale producten deze maand ook kerstproducten aan. Naast shoppen is er ook...
Curaçao

PBC | Curaçao loopt risico op concurrentie bij vergunningen voor online gokwebsites

Persbureau Curacao Curaçao loopt het risico concurrentie te krijgen van andere landen die vergunningen afgeven voor online gokwebsites. Dat meldt Casinonieuws en een aantal media op Curaçao. Het gaat dan om...
Curaçao

PBC | Vier mannen veroordeeld voor bezit explosieven met ATM-kraak plan

Persbureau Curacao ROTTERDAM – Vier mannen zijn door de rechtbank van Rotterdam veroordeeld vanwege het bezit van explosieven, bedoeld voor het kraken van een geldautomaat (ATM). De politie arresteerde het...
Gezondheid

ParadiseFM | Botika's voeren actie

Wie medicijnen nodig heeft kan vandaag niet terecht bij de botika’s. De apotheekeigenaren voeren actie uit onvrede met de verouderde en lage vergoedingen. Ook is de werkdruk hoog. Daardoor...
Aruba

ParadiseFM | Ook Caribisch deel stemt voor Tweede Kamer

Vandaag gaat Nederland naar de stembus voor de Tweede Kamerverkiezingen. Ook op de BES-eilanden mogen in totaal zo’n 20 duizend mensen hun stem uitbrengen. Op Curaçao kon je de...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Druk op Staten voor behandeling nieuw strafwetboek

Na de hofpresident en de minister van Justitie zijn nu ook zes belangenorganisaties in de pen geklommen. Het bedrijfsleven en de financiële sector willen dat het nieuwe wetboek van...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Derde verdachte aangehouden voor poging tot moord

De politie heeft gisteren een 46-jarige man aangehouden voor poging tot moord. Hij zou betrokken zijn geweest bij het schietincident op een ondernemerskoppel in Kwartier.   Daarbij raakte een vrouw...
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Jorrel Hato drie-na-jongste Oranjedebutant ooit

Het zat er al aan te komen: de 17-jarige Jorrel Hato heeft gisteren tegen Gibraltar zijn debuut gemaakt in het Nederlands elftal. Alleen Matthijs de Ligt en drie spelers...
Aruba

NTR | Gezaghebber Bonaire verwacht hogere opkomst

Marit Severijnse De opkomst voor de Tweede Kamerverkiezingen zal in de bijzondere gemeente Bonaire dit keer hoger zijn, verwacht interim-gezaghebber Reynolds Oleana. “Vorige keer zaten we in de buurt van 22...
Curaçao

CC | Central Committee of Parliament engages in technical briefing on "LOK" legislation

WILLEMSTAD - The Central Committee of Parliament recently engaged in a crucial technical briefing provided by the Union Trust Office Curaçao Foundation, delving into the potential impacts of the...
Sint Maarten

DH | Uncollected voting cards will be delivered by post

~ In 3rd phase of distribution process ~ PHILIPSBURG--Voters who do not make use of the opportunity to collect their voting cards at the Government Administration Building between November...
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Eilanden CN overleggen over herziening wetten

Kralendijk - De eilandsraad van Bonaire heeft vorige week een bezoek gebracht aan Sint Eustatius als onderdeel van hun strategie om de banden met de zustereilanden te versterken. Het...
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Aanbesteding nieuw hondencentrum

Oranjestad - De openbare aanbesteding voor de bouw van de nieuwe dienst Departamento di Control di Animal is dinsdag geopend. Bedrijven die interesse hebben, kunnen tot uiterlijk 20 december...
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | 'Wetboek nu snel aannemen'

Belangenorganisaties wijzen op dreiging ‘grijze lijst’ FATF Willemstad - Zes toonaangevende belangenorganisaties uit de private sector dringen er nu ook bij de Statenvoorzitter, Charetti America-Francisca (MFK), op aan om snel...
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | 'Referendum homohuwelijk is belachelijk plan'

Kevin Eustatia-Palm reageert op pleidooi Curaçao Amsterdam - Zijn mening over het pleidooi dat advocaat Chester Peterson namens het Land Curaçao uitsprak, tijdens de hoorzitting van het cassatieberoep in de...
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | CBCS stimuleert onderzoek

Prijzen voor havo, vwo, bachelors en masters Willemstad/Philipsburg - De Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) kondigt de aftrap aan van de vierde editie van de Best Economic...
Opinies

FD commentaar | Openbaar Ministerie moet zich laten gelden in het Ennia-debacle

Commentaar Financieel Dagblad Ondanks vele waarschuwingen heeft bij de Caribische verzekeraar Ennia een grote pensioenroof plaatsgevonden. De rechter oordeelt dat eigenaar Hushang Ansary het bedrijf afgelopen 17 jaar voor ruim...
Curaçao

FD | Waar was het toezicht bij Ennia, en waarom bood Nederland hulp?

Vasco van der Boon en Gaby de Groot | Financieel Dagblad De Amerikaans-Iraanse magnaat Hushang Ansary onttrok een half miljard euro aan de Caribische verzekeraar Ennia, waarna het bedrijf diep...
Curaçao

Democracy now! | Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 21 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Gezondheid

Nu.cw | Ondanks aanwijzing Inspectie houdt CMC oogpatiënten voor zichzelf

Het Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) houdt patiënten met oogletsel op de wachtlijst, in plaats van ze door te verwijzen naar het Antillean Adventist Hospital (AAH). Dit gaat tegen de...
