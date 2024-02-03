PBC | Surfers trotseren elementen voor ‘Kind & Kanker’ op Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD – To actively tackle bullying, Marnix VSBO in Rio Canario has taken the initiative with the project ‘A Positive Spirit.’

Led by Ms. Maricruz Faries, this project focuses on first-year students and aims to increase awareness of the negative consequences of bullying and promote a positive school culture.

The school states that every year it is committed to creating a safe and supportive environment through such initiatives. This year, the emphasis is on the importance of maintaining a positive spirit “to build a community where respect, love, and responsibility are central.”

During the project, students participated in various activities aimed at improving interpersonal relationships, recognizing and responding appropriately to bullying behavior, and understanding cyberbullying and its impact. Attention was also given to building self-confidence and developing positive thinking.

The activities, which lasted from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm, were not only educational but also inspiring for the students, according to the school. The school leadership looks back with satisfaction on a successful day and is optimistic that students will apply the acquired knowledge and skills to create a more positive school environment.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle