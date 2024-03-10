CC | Marnix College and Albert Schweitzerschool pioneering as the first ‘language friendly schools’ in Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD – The Marnix College and Dr. Albert Schweitzerschool have achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the first schools in Curaçao to receive the designation of ‘Language Friendly School.’

This initiative, supported by the Rutu Foundation from the Netherlands, recognizes schools that embrace multilingualism and create an inclusive environment where all languages are welcome.

The acknowledgment underscores the commitment of both schools to language diversity and the celebration of multilingualism within their communities. In addition to Dutch as the instructional language, these schools recognize the value of other languages spoken by their students, including Papiamentu, English, Spanish, Arabic, and Mandarin.

To earn this title, Marnix College and Dr. Albert Schweitzerschool joined the Language Friendly School network and met stringent criteria demonstrating their dedication to language diversity and inclusion. They developed and implemented an action plan promoting respect and appreciation for all languages and cultures within the school community.

The schools emphasize the importance of using multiple languages as a means to enhance academic performance, based on research indicating positive effects of multilingualism in the classroom. They advise parents to speak in their native language with their children at home and are committed to combating exclusion and bullying related to language differences.

The recognition as Language Friendly Schools places Marnix College and Dr. Albert Schweitzerschool in an international network of schools dedicated to promoting language-friendly education, including institutions in Saba, Suriname, Europe, America, and China. The initiative highlights the crucial role of language in connecting cultures and supporting the academic and social development of students.

