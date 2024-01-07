PBC | Gerrit Schotte blijkt toch adviseur van woningstichting FKP

WILLEMSTAD – Stichting Uniek Curaçao has carried out maintenance and restoration work in several locations, as announced by the non-profit organization.

In addition to the regular maintenance rounds in the last weeks of December, the organization performed restoration work. Several hiking areas have also undergone significant pruning. The vegetation on the Bahada di Daniel hiking route and a trail on Kabrietenberg has been trimmed. The surroundings of Fort Beekenburg have also undergone extensive pruning and trimming.

Furthermore, the pier and observation post at the Jan Kok/Rif Sint Marie salt pans were inspected, and some planks were replaced. The seating and table near the Boka Ascencion parking lot were repaired, and a Unikliko (trash container) was installed near the hiking route to Fort Kloof. Additionally, pitastengels (cactus branches) were harvested to create a shelter. Finally, the Quarantine Building received a makeover, with all graffiti being painted over.

Stichting Uniek Curaçao always seeks new volunteers for field and office work. The foundation invites those with some free hours to join and contribute to maintenance and restoration efforts at various locations on the island.

