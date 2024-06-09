CC | 16 percent of the population without a bank account

WILLEMSTAD – In response to the recent extreme heatwave affecting Curaçao, government services such as the SDKK prison, the Police, and the Fire Department of Curaçao have implemented measures to mitigate the situation.

At SDKK, sports and fitness activities have been temporarily suspended to prevent overheating among the inmates.

Additionally, the times for free movement within the blocks have been adjusted, and extra ice and water are being provided to keep inmates cool during this heatwave.

The Police and Fire Department have also taken appropriate measures. They ensure that sufficient water and ice are available for the staff at all times. Furthermore, urgent repairs are being carried out on defective air conditioning systems to maintain a comfortable and safe working environment.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle