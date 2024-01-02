Democracy now! | Tuesday, January 2, 2024

WILLEMSTAD – At the end of 2023, the Pisas II cabinet presented a detailed overview of the government’s achievements and challenges. From economic growth and tourism to education and infrastructure, the government of Curaçao claims to strive for progress amid ongoing challenges.

While Curaçao takes steps towards improvement and growth, significant questions and challenges persist. According to the government, 2023 is a witness to progress but also a reminder of the ongoing efforts needed to achieve sustainable and inclusive development on the island. It remains to be seen whether sufficient steps have been taken in that direction.

Ministries

The Prime Minister emphasizes the start of a crisis and disaster management center as a crucial step in emergency management. “This is a crucial project for our safety,” says the Prime Minister. However, critical questions remain about the long-term effectiveness and integration with existing emergency services.

With numerous infrastructure projects, Minister Cooper highlights the commitment to better mobility. “Our roads are becoming safer and more accessible,” says the minister. However, concerns persist about the sustainability of these projects and their impact on the environment.

A notable growth in tourism marks 2023 as a successful year. “The increase in tourists is a driving force behind our economy,” declares Minister Cijntje. Nevertheless, questions arise about the long-term sustainability of this growth and dependence on external markets.

Increased tax revenues suggest a strong economic position. Minister Silvania states, “We are on the right track to financial stability.” However, critical voices inquire about the distribution of these revenues and the effects on lower and middle incomes.

Improvements in police, fire, and immigration services are highlighted. “We are investing in our security services,” says Minister Hato. However, questions remain about the transparency and enforcement of citizens’ rights.

The focus is on improving the quality of education. “Every child deserves a good education,” emphasizes Minister Van Heydoorn. However, experts wonder if the current measures are enough to close the education gap.

Steps have been taken to improve healthcare and the environment. Ministers Pisas and Silvania, both overseeing Health and Environment, note, “Health and the environment are priorities for us.” However, concerns about healthcare accessibility and effective environmental protection persist. Additionally, the ministry does not have its own minister, which would emphasize prioritization.

There are improvements in social services, but criticism persists about the scope and depth of these changes. “We are working on better social security,” says the minister. However, the question remains whether these measures are sufficient to address deeply rooted social problems. Many Curaçaoans live below the poverty line, and this is not expected to change during this government’s term.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle