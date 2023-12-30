PBC | Nieuwjaarsbaby op Curaçao heet Kylian

WILLEMSTAD – The Curaçao police consider car theft to be organized crime, stated Minister Shalton Hato. In the discussion about car theft, the minister mentioned working hard to address the issue.

The police have implemented various prevention plans, including awareness campaigns to inform the community about how to protect their vehicles, thus reducing the opportunity for thieves to steal cars.

The reason the Curaçao police view car theft as organized crime is because the same individuals repeatedly appear in court and are involved in various other cases.

The manner in which professional thieves steal and conceal cars also supports this characterization. Therefore, this act is considered organized crime, subject to high and strict penalties.

According to the minister, this provides the justice system with more investigative opportunities. The minister calls on the entire population of Curaçao to provide information that can assist in the arrest of these criminals and put an end to the phenomenon of car theft.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle