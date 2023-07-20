CC | Council of Advice expresses strong criticism of the Pisas government

WILLEMSTAD – The Council of Advice has voiced strong criticism of the Pisas government. In its annual report, the Council states that its effectiveness as a legislative advisor depends on the political-administrative context in which it operates, and currently, that context is not favorable.

The continuous submission of draft legislation labeled as urgent is particularly frustrating for the Council. While the government often takes a long time to develop legislation, it then expects the Council of Advice to review it within a few weeks. The annual report concludes that this situation cannot continue.

The Council of Advice in Curaçao is a constitutional advisory body that provides advice to both the government and the Parliament (Staten) of Curaçao on draft laws and administrative measures. As the highest advisory body, the Council plays an essential role in the legislative process and serves as a guardian of the quality of laws and regulations.

According to the annual report, the Council should receive adequate responses from decision-makers in the legislative process regarding its findings and advice. However, the Council notes that this is often not the case and regrets that existing government instruments to ensure the quality of legislation are not being sufficiently utilized. The government and Parliament are not adhering to their own established rules.

The annual report also notes that the quantity of legislation has decreased, mainly because the production of laws has shifted to the drafting of ministerial regulations over the past two years. These regulations do not need to be submitted for advisory review by the Council and are also not required to be presented to Parliament. This way, the legislator avoids scrutiny and, in the Council’s case, evades a critical legal assessment.

The annual report further emphasizes the importance of timely requests for advice and the submission of high-quality draft regulations for the Council’s functioning. In 2022, the Council received and processed 31 requests for advice.

The Council of Advice of Curaçao currently consists of Vice-Chairperson Lizanne Dindial and members Jeffrey Sybesma, Charlene Alberto, Wilfred Flocker, Herbert van der Woude, Michael Willem, Luigi Virginia, and Clarion Taylor.

Due to cost-cutting considerations, the appointment of the ninth member of the Council has been waived for 2021 and also 2022.

The Secretary of the Council is Cadlyn Raphaëla, with a supporting staff assisting the Council. By virtue of her position, Her Excellency Governor Lucille George-Wout serves as the chairperson of this body.

Bron; Curacao Chronicle