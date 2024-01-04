DKR | Rechter op Bonaire veroordeelt gedeputeerde/zakenman Abraham

WILLEMSTAD – The Minister of Economy Ruisandro Cijntje says in a press release that he has taken note that certain confidential and technically related documents about the utility company Aqualectra have been leaked to the public, just 2 days after the start of the year.

Cijntje says this is regrettable as those appointed to a Supervisory Board (RvC) must certainly protect the interests of the company in which they are appointed.

On Friday, December 29, 2023, in the late afternoon, the forensic report was emailed to Aqualectra’s management, and the minister also received a copy of this email. “Naturally, during the holiday season, it is impossible for the Government (AVA) or myself as a representative of the shareholder to have the opportunity to take note of the content until I study and discuss it with those responsible for the operation and services of the Aqualectra company or as the entity that commissioned the report. I regret the way this process has unfolded,” said the minister.

In the publication, it appears as if the resignation of the three members of the Board of Commissioners took place as a “bolt from the blue.” Since November 30, 2023, the Chairman of the Board informed the minister that as of January 1, 2024, he would be retiring as he has another commitment in a financial institution. Immediately, Cijntje took the necessary measures to initiate the process to appoint a new Chairman of the Board to safeguard the interests of our company Aqualectra.

On December 27, finally, after several months, the forensic report was completed, and on December 29, two other members of the Aqualectra Board of Commissioners decided to retire. Cijntje says he does not know if there is a connection between these two events.

Currently, there is one member remaining on the Aqualectra Board of Commissioners, and the process to appoint the Chairman is progressing, says the minister. There is a candidate going through the legal process. In addition to this, the Government has initiated the procedure to fill the remaining vacancies, including those that formally became known on January 1, 2024.

“Regarding the part of the forensic report that has been completed, I want to emphasize that both the Board of Commissioners and the Bureau Telecommunication and Post (BTP) started these investigations at my proposal and insistence. Therefore, I fully support that these investigations are taking place to provide clarity on internal matters of the company. Now, we need to analyze the results of the report to set the course for Aqualectra’s future, for the well-being of the people of Curaçao,” says the minister.

“One thing I want to emphasize is that, whether for good or for bad, every responsible person must respond and account for the reasons for any situation that has arisen at Aqualectra. Retirement does not exempt anyone from their responsibilities,” the minister emphasizes in his press release.

Taking into consideration that the report has been distributed through the press, Cijntje urgently request the Government, the Forensic Authority that conducted the report, and all individuals involved with any responsibility in Aqualectra to give him the chance to study and handle the report in a professional manner.

“Aqualectra is crucial in our lives and for the economic development of Curaçao. When there are blackouts, we all suffer, and the country loses.

Therefore, I implore everyone who values the Advancement of Our Country Curaçao to treat this report with maturity and in a professional manner.

For now, as the representative of AVA for Aqualectra, I will not comment on the content of the forensic report until we have the opportunity to formulate a perspective on it.

The leak of the report, which just came out in the last days of the year change week, provokes a lot of thought,” says the minister.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle