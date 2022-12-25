CC | Climate conference Curaçao concluded in the mangrove park

27 C
Willemstad
• zondag 25 december 2022
Meer van redactie curacao

NOS | Paus roept in kersttoespraak op tot einde ‘zinloze oorlog’ in Oekraïne

In zijn jaarlijkse kersttoespraak noemde paus Franciscus een groot aantal conflicten in de wereld, waarbij hij extra aandacht had voor de oorlog in Oekraïne. Hij sprak, zoals...
0

NRC | Dit zijn de strijders tegen slavernij die nu alsnog op een voetstuk worden gezet

Merijn de Waal Excuses - Met de vermelding van Rutte in zijn excuses-toespraak zijn opstandelingen een stap dichter bij de geschiedenisboeken. Toen Anton de Kom als Surinaams jongetje les...
0

PBC | Koning: erkennen misdadigheid slavernij basis gezamenlijke toekomst

Met toespraak op video | Persbureau Curacao DEN HAAG – “Voor wat er toen aan onmenselijks is aangericht in de levens van mannen, vrouwen en kinderen, draagt nu...
0
- Advertentie -

PBC | Verspreiding van plantensoorten op Nederlands-Caribische eilanden nu online

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Sinds 2018 werken Wageningen University & Research en Carmabi aan het samenbrengen van historische en recente data over vegetatiesamenstelling en verspreiding van plantensoorten op...
0

PBC | Noodzaak van een inclusief migratiebeleid centraal tijdens mensenrechtenbijeenkomst

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De potentiële groep werkenden op Curaçao is te klein om het niet werkende gedeelte te kunnen onderhouden. Emigratie en bevolkingsafname zorgen voor minder arbeidsparticipatie....
3

Column Youp | Cupcake

Dus toen Messi zondag in zijn rare Arabische cupcape met zijn welverdiende wereldbeker liep te zwaaien, collega Zelenski zijn koffers aan het pakken was voor zijn eerste...
0

NTR | Feestdagen.. Wat te doen tegen heimwee naar de Cariben?

John Samson Voor verschillende Caribische studenten is december een verdrietige periode, omdat de heimwee naar ‘huis’ weer opkomt. Hoe kun je daar het beste mee omgaan? Twee oud-studenten...
0
- Advertentie -
HomeLandenCuraçao

CC | Climate conference Curaçao concluded in the mangrove park

0 reacties

WILLEMSTAD – The IPDC climate conference concluded this week with a visit to the Curaçao Rif Mangrove Park. IPDC stands for International Panel on Deltas and Coastal areas.  

 

During the visit, the delegation was shown around the park and the park rangers explained the special flora and fauna that can be seen there. Nature conservation organization Carmabi manages the park, which has opened its doors to the public since July 1.  

 

 

During the tour of the boardwalk, the part rangers explained how essential the mangroves are when it comes to conservation and safety.  

 

The mangroves have an important function when it comes to protecting the corals and the island against flooding, but the mangroves are also an indispensable breeding ground for fish and birds.  

 

The aim of the climate conference was to bring together leaders and experts from the Caribbean islands and discuss how IPDC can support the Caribbean region.  

 

The Curaçao Rif Mangrove Park is a special city park on Curaçao that consists of mangrove trees. The park differs from other parks on the island because it offers a unique insight into a special nature reserve.  

 

The International Panel on Deltas and Coastal areas, IPDC, aims to bring together policy makers, experts and practitioners in a unique collaboration to accelerate climate action. 

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

Artikel delen

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
CuraçaoMilieu en natuurCuracao Chronicle

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Document laatst aangepast :

Lees ook

Aruba

Telegraaf | Koning in kersttoespraak: ’We zijn tot meer in staat dan we denken’

Ook slavernijverleden in kersttoespraak aan bod DEN HAAG - Het is een heftige tijd,...
0
Aruba

NRC | Dit zijn de strijders tegen slavernij die nu alsnog op een voetstuk worden gezet

Merijn de Waal Excuses - Met de vermelding van Rutte in zijn excuses-toespraak zijn...
0
Aruba

PBC | Koning: erkennen misdadigheid slavernij basis gezamenlijke toekomst

Met toespraak op video | Persbureau Curacao DEN HAAG – “Voor wat er toen...
0
Aruba

PBC | Verspreiding van plantensoorten op Nederlands-Caribische eilanden nu online

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Sinds 2018 werken Wageningen University & Research en Carmabi aan...
0
Aruba

PBC | Noodzaak van een inclusief migratiebeleid centraal tijdens mensenrechtenbijeenkomst

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De potentiële groep werkenden op Curaçao is te klein om...
3
Aruba

NTR | Feestdagen.. Wat te doen tegen heimwee naar de Cariben?

John Samson Voor verschillende Caribische studenten is december een verdrietige periode, omdat de heimwee...
0

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken
- Advertentie -

Nieuwe reacties

- Advertentie -

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 