CC | Climate conference Curaçao concluded in the mangrove park

WILLEMSTAD – The IPDC climate conference concluded this week with a visit to the Curaçao Rif Mangrove Park. IPDC stands for International Panel on Deltas and Coastal areas.

During the visit, the delegation was shown around the park and the park rangers explained the special flora and fauna that can be seen there. Nature conservation organization Carmabi manages the park, which has opened its doors to the public since July 1.

During the tour of the boardwalk, the part rangers explained how essential the mangroves are when it comes to conservation and safety.

The mangroves have an important function when it comes to protecting the corals and the island against flooding, but the mangroves are also an indispensable breeding ground for fish and birds.

The aim of the climate conference was to bring together leaders and experts from the Caribbean islands and discuss how IPDC can support the Caribbean region.

The Curaçao Rif Mangrove Park is a special city park on Curaçao that consists of mangrove trees. The park differs from other parks on the island because it offers a unique insight into a special nature reserve.

The International Panel on Deltas and Coastal areas, IPDC, aims to bring together policy makers, experts and practitioners in a unique collaboration to accelerate climate action.

