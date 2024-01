WILLEMSTAD – In its first meeting of the year 2024, the Curaçao Chamber of Commerce and Industry has chosen Mr. Raoul Behr and Mr. Ralph Ottenheim as Chairman and Vice-Chairman, respectively, for the year 2024.

In addition to Mr. Behr and Mr. Ottenheim, the Chamber for the year 2024 consists of: Ms. Militza Pandt, Ms. Maria-Helena Seferina-Rojas, and Messrs. Marco Cheis, Marcos Cova, Willem Jonckheer, Arthur Rosaria, and Omar de Souza.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle