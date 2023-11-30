Extra | Journaal 30 november 2023

WILLEMSTAD – The University of Curaçao (UoC) grapples with significant financial challenges on an annual basis, as revealed by Rector Magnificus Francis de Lanoy. The budget shortfall is estimated to hover around 7 million guilders per year.

These deficits have substantial implications for the university’s operational activities, necessitating the use of funds from operational costs and accreditation. The rector underscores the critical role of accreditation for UoC’s academic programs. Additionally, he highlights challenges in attracting qualified personnel, as certain vacancies remain unfilled due to limited financial resources.

During a session in the Estates, questions arose regarding the relationship between the Minister of Education, Science, Culture, and Sport (OWCS), Sithree van Heydoorn (MFK), and De Lanoy. Concerns were expressed about their communication.

The rector also addressed the need for increased focus on scientific aspects and research within the UoC. He advocates for a comprehensive reform of education in Curaçao, aiming for the educational system to evolve for greater relevance in primary and secondary education.

Concerning the 2024 budget, the UoC has requested an amount of 20 million guilders from the government. Out of this sum, 16 million is designated for operational costs, while 4 million is earmarked for investments and maintenance. This stands in contrast to the 15 million guilders included in last year’s multi-year budget for the UoC.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle