DolfijnFM | Tekort 2021 Curaçao bijna 700 miljoen

Curaçao krijgt volgend jaar bijna 700 miljoen gulden minder binnen dan dat het uit wil geven. Dat staat in de ontwerpbegroting 2021.
Die is gisteren bij de opening van het nieuwe Statenjaar aangeboden aan het parlement. Opvallend is dat ondanks Corona, de begroting geen enkele hervorming van de uitgaven bevat. Hij zal dan ook niet worden goedgekeurd door het CFT.
De regering Rhuggenaath beroept zich op artikel 15 van de wet op het financieel toezicht. Daarin staat dat afgeweken mag worden in geval van nood. De Rijksministerraad beslist daarover.
Bron: DolfijnFM
If a thousand people strip naked and swim across St Anna Bay in protest, do you think the government will notice?
Pffft! Next year I am going to be 5 billion guilders short of what I want to spend. Who do I complain to? Is the government so stupid that it cannot understand the need to make desires more closely follow the money actually available?
If they are really serious about spending money they don’t have, just raise taxes!!! Then they’ll get the necessary feedback from their constituents (which they seem to have been ignoring). LOL