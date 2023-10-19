30 C
Extra | Journaal 19 oktober 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

CC | Cft: “Despite increasing income, Curaçao is facing major challenges”

WILLEMSTAD - In the coming years Curaçao will face higher expenses as a result of the ENNIA solution and the refinancing of the liquidity support. The risks...
0

DH | 15 years in prison demanded for fatally shooting father of seven

PHILIPSBURG--A man E.M. (28) is facing fifteen years behind bars for allegedly having shot and killed James Rudolf Marlin, Jr. at a pre-Carnival event at Cocky Turtle...
0

PBC | Joran van der Sloot bekent opnieuw moord op Natalee Holloway

Persbureau Curacao ALABAMA – Joran van der Sloot heeft voor de Amerikaanse FBI bekend dat hij Natalee Holloway heeft vermoord door haar te trappen en vervolgens een grote...
2

Telegraaf | Joran opgelucht na biecht: ’Iemand die twee meisjes om het leven brengt is niet helemaal normaal’

John van den Heuvel Joran van der Sloot bekent schuldig te zijn aan de dood en verdwijning van Natalee Holloway. Hij heeft haar in 2005 op het strand...
0

Democracy now! | Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0
Democracy now! | Thursday, October 19, 2023

0
Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Aruba

Telegraaf | Joran opgelucht na biecht: ’Iemand die twee meisjes om het leven brengt is niet helemaal normaal’

John van den Heuvel Joran van der Sloot bekent schuldig te zijn aan de dood en verdwijning van Natalee Holloway. Hij heeft haar in 2005 op het strand van Aruba...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Casha en CTB grijpen in na weer vernieling van vissersnet

Duikers die de onderwaterwereld van Curaçao bewonderen, hebben opnieuw een visnet doorgesneden. Casha heeft in samenwerking met Curaçao Tourist Board een brief de deur uit gedaan om mensen ervan...
1
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 18 oktober 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Gezondheid

DolfijnFM | Nieuwe vaccinatieronde tegen Covid

Curaçao begint met een nieuwe ronde Covid-vaccinaties, en gebruikt daar de term ‘booster’ niet meer voor. Covid valt nu onder de reguliere zorg, waardoor de vaccinatie een ‘najaarsprik’ wordt...
0
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Curaçao wint met doelpuntrijke pot van Trinidad en Tobago

Curaçao heeft het duel tegen Trinidad en Tobago met 5-3 gewonnen. Het team benutte twee van de drie strafschoppen en won ook met doelpunten van Rangelo Janga en Godfried...
0
Aruba

PBC | 33e Congres over samenwerking binnen het Koninkrijk

Persbureau Curacao DEN HAAG – Interexpo Caribbean organiseert het 33e congres met debatten onder het thema ‘Gezamenlijke verantwoordelijkheid, gelijkwaardigheid en wederzijds vertrouwen binnen het Koninkrijk’. Het congres wordt gehouden op...
1
Aruba

PBC | Den Haag zet volgende stap in het toepasbaar verklaren van mensenrechtenverdragen voor Aruba, Curaçao en Sint-Maarten

Persbureau Curacao DEN HAAG – Zeven mensenrechtenverdragen die oorspronkelijk vielen onder het traject van staatssecretaris Alexandra van Huffelen voor Koninkrijksrelaties, worden overgeheveld naar het traject van minister Hanke Bruins Slot...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Natuurgebieden Rif St. Marie-Hermanus National Park en Shete Boka krijgen uitkijktorens

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – In het Rif St. Marie-Hermanus National Park wordt een nieuwe uitkijktoren geplaatst bij de Salinja, speciaal voor bezoekers om het uitzicht en de flamingo’s te bewonderen,...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Curaçao heeft nieuwe brandweercommandant

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Jair Tromp is benoemd tot ambtenaar in de functie van commandant van het Brandweerkorps Curaçao. Tromp bekleedde eerder de functie van Commandant Generaal van de brandweerkorpsen...
0
Algemeen Dagblad

AD | Verbijsterende details uit verhoor Juventus-speler in gokschandaal: ‘We zullen je benen breken’

Algemeen Dagblad Nicoló Fagioli (21) kent als eerste z’n straf in het gokschandaal dat de Italiaanse voetbalwereld op z’n grondvesten doet schudden. De Juventus-middenvelder wordt zeven maanden geschorst. Tijdens zijn...
2
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Internationale dag tegen mensenhandel

Vandaag, 18 oktober, is de Dag tegen Mensenhandel. Het OM staat hier vandaag bij stil. Het eiland kende verschillende spraakmakende zaken rond dit thema, waaronder La Tasca. Meerdere latina’s werden...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Curaçao slikt voorbehoud coronalening in

Op de dag dat vicepremier Cooper zei dat Nederland de pot op kan, heeft de Curaçaose regering alsnog onvoorwaardelijk ingestemd met de herfinanciering van de coronalening van ruim 900...
6
Venezuela

ParadiseFM | Venezuela tekent ‘vaag’ akkoord

Venezuela belooft kleine stappen in de richting van eerlijke verkiezingen volgend jaar. Het akkoord dat gisteren op Barbados werd ondertekend is vaag. Het Zuid-Amerikaanse land laat nog steeds niet...
0
Aruba

Telegraaf | Joran bekent: Natalee Holloway vermoord op strand

John van den Heuvel BIRMINGHAM - Joran van der Sloot heeft achttien jaar na de verdwijning van Natalee Holloway tegenover de Amerikaanse justitie eindelijk toegegeven dat hij het Amerikaanse meisje...
3
Curaçao

CC | RvA provisionally rejects Calmes’ proposal; Same-sex marriage remains possible

THE HAGUE - The Council of Advice (RvA) has rejected the proposal by Rennox Calmes, Member of Parliament for the opposition party TPK. The opposition MP aims to amend...
0
Aruba

CNN | Joran van der Sloot is expected to plead guilty in an extortion case today — and may...

Holly Yan and Jean Casarez Almost two decades after Alabama teen Natalee Holloway vanished in Aruba, the prime suspect in her disappearance might soon reveal long-awaited details about how she...
0
Curaçao

DH | Piece of Mullet Bay property near Cupecoy offered for sale

MULLET BAY--A parcel of land between the Mullet Bay Towers and American University of the Caribbean (AUC) School of Medicine is on offer for sale. A request for offers...
0
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Natuurvergunningverlening verre van soepel

Sprake van achterstanden en mogelijke willekeur Kralendijk - Wie commercieel gebruik maakt van het Marine park op Bonaire moet daar een natuurvergunning voor aanvragen. Het Openbaar Lichaam Bonaire (OLB) heeft...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Regering verantwoordelijk voor bouw Hotel Secrets Aruba’

Oranjestad - De bewoners van Sero Colorado hebben weer van zich laten horen. In hun strijd tegen de bouw van hotel Secrets leggen ze de verantwoordelijkheid voor genomen beslissingen...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Fòrti alsnog overstag

Na goed doorstaan toets Ennia-akkoord direct lagere rente Willemstad/Den Haag - De regering van Curaçao in Fòrti heeft alsnog ‘onvoorwaardelijk ingestemd’ met de leenovereenkomst met Nederland in verband met de...
11
Gezondheid

AntilliaansDagblad | CMC ontspringt voorlopig de dans

Keli geeft week uitstel om bestuursdwang te voorkomen Willemstad - De oorspronkelijke deadline was maandag om 23.00 uur. Zou het Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) voor die tijd niet hebben voldaan...
1
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Positief over vreemdelingenbeleid

Van Huffelen noemt specifiek Bureau mensenhandel Willemstad - Staatssecretaris Alexandra van Huffelen (D66) meldt dat er op Curaçao recent een nieuw bureau is opgericht ten aanzien van mensenhandel en mensensmokkel....
0
Aruba

Telegraaf | Moeder Anita: ’Had Joran maar naar me geluisterd’

Dit is een reportage uit juni 2010 | John van den Heuvel Zij stelt dat haar zoon de afgelopen jaren psychisch zwaar in de problemen raakte. „Zijn vertrek naar Peru...
3
Venezuela

ParadiseFM | VS willen sancties tegen Venezuela versoepelen

De Verenigde Staten zijn bereid de sancties tegen Venezuela te versoepelen als president Nicolás Maduro een aantal toezeggingen nakomt. Daarover is een voorlopige overeenkomst bereikt. Dat melden Amerikaanse bronnen....
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 17 oktober 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Curaçao speelt vanavond laatste groepswedstrijd tegen Trinidad en Tobago

De laatste groepswedstrijd van het Curaçaose voetbalelftal in de Nations League staat vanavond op de planning. Het team staat tegenover Trinidad en Tobago. De vorige wedstrijd tegen deze tegenstander...
0
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Man voor woning neergeschoten, schutter spoorloos

Man voor woning neergeschoten, schutter spoorloos Een man is gisteravond voor een woning in Ser’i Kandela neergeschoten. De politie zegt tegen Nu.cw dat de man twee schotwonden in zijn rug...
0
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Landmacht rondt projecten af in natuurparken

  De Landmacht heeft vrijdag met succes twee projecten afgerond in het Rif St. Marie-Hermanus National Park en het Shete Boka National Park. In Hermanus is een duikerproject klaar om op...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Curaçao ziet uitzonderlijk sterke stijging in aantal toeristen in september

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Curaçao ziet een aanzienlijke groei in het aantal toeristische overnachtingen voor de maand september. In totaal kwamen er bijna 46.000 toeristen naar het eiland, een stijging...
0
Aruba

PBC | Prinses Beatrix bezoekt Curaçao en Aruba

Persbureau Curacao DEN HAAG – Prinses Beatrix bezoekt dinsdag 7 tot en met vrijdag 10 november Curaçao en Aruba. Het bezoek staat in het teken van het werk van Dutch...
1
Curaçao

PBC | Bijen vallen brandweerlieden aan tijdens het blussen

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Brandweerlieden die vanochtend een uit de handgelopen vuilverbranding probeerden te blussen kregen te maken met een woedende zwerm bijen. Dat gebeurde in de Kaya Silantro in...
0
Sint Maarten

PBC | Tropisch weersysteem op ruim 1700 kilometer van de eilanden

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Het tropisch weersysteem met lage druk, AL94, ligt nu ruim 1700 kilometer ten oosten van het Caribisch gebied. Vooralsnog ligt het verspreid over een groot gebied...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Interim-directeur VPCO benoemd

De VPCO heeft een tijdelijke vervanger gevonden voor Maghalie van der Bunt-George. Bert Velthuizen is per direct benoemd tot interim-directeur van het protestants christelijke schoolbestuur. In het verleden bekleedde...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | 23 procent meer toeristen in september

September is normaal een stille maand qua toerisme. Maar dit jaar viel dat mee. Het toeristenbureau registreerde vorige maand bijna 46 duizend toeristen. Dat is een stijging van 23...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Neef slaat nicht met honkbalknuppel

Een vrouw werd gisterochtend verrast door haar neef, nadat ze haar kinderen op school had afgezet. Eerst reed hij haar aan en vervolgens stapte hij uit de wagen en...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Politieagente 5 maanden naar Abu Dhabi voor ‘topklasje’

Politieagente Thaima Osepa gaat terug naar de schoolbanken. Vijf maanden lang volgt ze een academische cursus in Abu Dhabi. Gisteren namen de korpschef en de minister van Justitie afscheid...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Schietincident in Ser’i Kandela

Een man is gisteravond voor zijn huis neergeschoten. Het schietincident gebeurde in de wijk Ser’i Kandela. Het slachtoffer werd in zijn bovenlijf geraakt en werd per ambulance naar het...
0
Aruba

NTR | ‘Willen de eilanden ons wel terug?’

Joan de Windt Keer op keer klinkt dezelfde vraag vanuit een zaal vol met Caribische studenten en young professionals in Pakhuis de Zwijger in Amsterdam. Of de eilanden op hen...
0
Curaçao

CC | Company linked to Qatar Investment Authority may be interested in Bullenbaai

Bullenbaai: Middle Eastern interest. WILLEMSTAD - A company linked to the powerful organization Qatar Investment Authority, which manages the Qatar Sovereign Investment Fund, has expressed interest in Bullenbaai. This is according...
0
Saba en Statia

DH | Saba delegation discussed social domain topics in the Netherlands

THE HAGUE--A delegation from the public entity Saba visited the Netherlands October 2-10 to have meetings about the social domain that covered topics such as poverty eradication, school buildings,...
0
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘CN duidelijker op de EU-kaart’

Den Haag - Speciaal gezant Edison Rijna heeft de staatssecretaris van Koninkrijksrelaties en Digitalisering Alexandra van Huffelen verslag uitgebracht over zijn werkzaamheden sinds zijn aanstelling per 18 april. Het rapport...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Steun Aruba Birdlife Conservation voor hotelprotest

Oranjestad - Aruba Birdlife Conservation steunt publiekelijk de actie ‘No More Hotels’ van Nigel Maduro. De stichting heeft zondag op hun eigen Facebookpagina de coverfoto en de profielfoto aangepast. In...
0
Antilliaans Dagblad

AntilliaansDagblad | Nog 1.300 covidzaken in de la

Doorlooptijd OM-onderzoeken afhankelijk van veel factoren Willemstad - Er liggen bij het Openbaar Ministerie (OM) van Curaçao nog 1.300 tot mogelijk zelfs 1.500 ‘covidzaken’ in de la die nog moeten...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Casha: Corendon krijgt te veel macht

Atilay Uslu spreekt van laffe actie Willemstad - Het feit dat Casha, de belangenvereniging voor kleinschalige ondernemers in het Curaçaose toerisme, de noodklok heeft geluid, omdat Corendon momenteel 20 procent...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Statenlid bedreigd

Mercelina strijdt voor gelijkheid Willemstad - In een open brief getiteld ‘De prijs van een ‘verschillend’ politiek geluid’, deelt Gwendell Mercelina (PNP), zijn bezorgdheid over de bedreigingen en aanvallen waaraan...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Monday, October 16, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 16 oktober 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Aruba

DolfijnFM | Joran van der Sloot pleit naar verwachting schuld aan afpersing van moeder Natalee Holloway

Joran van der Sloot lijkt schuld te bekennen aan afpersing in de zaak van Natalee Holloway. Zo zou hij haar moeder geld hebben gevraagd in de ruil voor de...
1
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Politie neemt rijbewijs in beslag wegens rijden onder invloed

De politie en de Koninklijke Marechaussee hebben vrijdag een alcoholcontrole uitgevoerd bij Jan Thiel en Bapor Kibrá. Van de 65 gecontroleerde voertuigen testten vijf bestuurders positief op alcoholgebruik, waarbij...
1
Sint Maarten

DolfijnFM | Tropical wave van koers veranderd richting Bovenwinden

De tropical wave boven de Atlantische Oceaan, is van koers veranderd. Volgens het National Hurricane Center zullen de Bovenwindse eilanden waarschijnlijk op de route liggen. De storing ontwikkelt zich...
3
Curaçao

PBC | Rechter: bedreiging tegen douanebeambte niet, drugs wel bewezen

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De 29-jarige E. Kwidama komt weg met zijn woorden tegen een douanebeambte nadat hij gepakt was met 4,5 kilo hasj op Hato. Hij kwam op 7...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Remko Bicentini vindt ontslag FFK ‘schaamteloos’

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Remko Bicentini, de voormalige bondscoach van Curaçao, heeft zijn juridische strijd tegen de Federashon Futbol Korsou (FFK) gewonnen. Daar is hij blij mee, maar de Curaçaose...
4
Curaçao

PBC | Kleine ondernemers middelpunt jaarlijkse ondernemersweek op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Asosiashon di Empresa Chiki (i Mediano) Kòrsou, Adeck, heeft met trots de jaarlijkse kleine ondernemersweek aangekondigd, waarbij de vitale rol van kleine bedrijven in de...
0
Bouw en vastgoedsector

PBC | Speciaal Projectteam voorkomt misbruik bouwprojecten

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Een speciaal Projectteam Toezicht en Handhaving, PTH, van het Ministerie van Verkeer, Vervoer en Ruimtelijke Planning houdt toezicht op bouwprojecten en zet zich actief in om...
3
Curaçao

Telegraaf | ’Topadvocaat Yehudi Moszkowicz verdacht in Belgisch drugsdossier’

Mark Eeckhaut en Marc Klifman Yehudi Moszkowicz, die advocaat is van drugsbaas Flor Bressers in België, is eind vorige maand bij onze zuiderburen in verdenking gesteld als lid van een...
1
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Wetsvoorstel tegen invoering homohuwelijk rammelt

Het recht op gelijke behandeling is een grondrecht dat niet kan worden beperkt. Dat stelt de Raad van Advies in reactie op een wetsvoorstel van Statenlid Rennox Calmes. De...
3
Horeca

ParadiseFM | Eerste filiaal FC Kip in november open

Jandino Asporaat opent op 22 november in het centrum van Rotterdam zijn eerste FC Kip-restaurant. Dat heeft de komiek via sociale media laten weten. FC Kip is een fastfoodketen die...
0
Aruba

ParadiseFM | Astrid Hilgers nieuwe programmamanager Landenteam Curaçao

Astrid Hilgers begint vandaag in de functie van programmamanager in het Landenteam Curaçao. Met de komst van Hilgers is het team dat Curaçao ondersteunt met de hervormingen weer compleet. ...
0
