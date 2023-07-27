32 C
Willemstad
• maandag 31 juli 2023 14:22
HomeLandenInternationaal

Democracy now! | Thursday, July 27, 2023

0 reacties

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Aangepast :
18x gelezen
Gearchiveerd als
InternationaalDemocracy Now!Videos

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Lees ook

Internationaal

Democracy now! | Friday, July 28, 2023

0
Lees meer
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 28 juli 2023

0
Lees meer
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 27 juli 2023

0
Lees meer
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Wednesday, July 26, 2023

0
Lees meer
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 26 juli 2023

0
Lees meer
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Tuesday, July 25, 2023

0
Lees meer

Meer recente reacties

Meest geraadpleegde media

 
The Post Online
Caribisch Netwerk (NTR)
Persbureau Curaçao
Volkskrant
Nu.cw
Amigoe
Leeuwarder Courant
Curacao.nu
NRC
ANP
Dossier Koninkrijksrelaties
DolfijnFM
Antilliaans Dagblad
Curaçao Chronicle
Extra
Algemeen Dagblad
Trouw
ParadiseFM
The Daily Herald
De Telegraaf
 

Veel van onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 