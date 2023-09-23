33 C
PBC | Postuum erepenning voor Jan Zwartendijk: de man die duizenden joodse levens redde met Curaçaose visa

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Demissionair premier Mark Rutte heeft afgelopen donderdag een erepenning voor Menslievend Hulpbetoon in goud uitgereikt aan de nabestaanden van Jan Zwartendijk. Zwartendijk, voormalig Philips-directeur...
PBC | Afvalkoningin Frouwkje Smit maakt Haute Couture uit Nederlands en Curaçaos’ afval

Persbureau Curacao AMSTERDAM – Kunstenaar Frouwkje Smit transformeert weggegooid afval in koninklijke Haute Couture. Als de Afvalkoningin gebruikt ze versleten paraplu’s, plastic zakken en meer om niet alleen...
ParadiseFM | Curaçao gezakt op Fifa ranglijst

Het Curaçaos voetbalelftal is gezakt op de Fifa ranking. Daar staat het nu op de 90e plaats. De selectie van interim-bondscoach verloor deze maand nog twee wedstrijden...
ParadiseFM | Kunneman weg bij VanEps

De bekende advocaat Frank Kunneman is zijn eigen kantoor begonnen. Dat meldt het Antilliaans Dagblad. Kunneman is na bijna een kwart eeuw niet langer werkzaam bij VanEps....
NTR | Jongeren helpen mee met koraalherstel

  Melissa Stamper Fundacion Parke Nacional Aruba (FPNA) wil het koraal op Aruba herstellen. Hiervoor worden de komende tijd 400 kunstrifstructuren in beschermde mariene gebieden geplaatst om meer onderwaterleven...
CC | Public Prosecution Service confirms ongoing criminal investigation into Ennia

WILLEMSTAD - The Public Prosecution Service has initiated a criminal investigation into the insurance company Ennia and individuals affiliated with Ennia. The report filed by the Central Bank...
Dushi

WILLEMSTAD – The Public Prosecution Service has initiated a criminal investigation into the insurance company Ennia and individuals affiliated with Ennia.

The report filed by the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten is currently under review. The Public Prosecution Service is making this announcement in response to significant public criticism.

The ministry states that they initiated a criminal investigation some time ago, which has not yet concluded. The Joint Investigation Team is conducting the investigation under the authority of the Central Team of the Public Prosecution Service.

In recent days, various media outlets have speculated about the report filed against Ennia by the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten. This led to confusion regarding whether the Public Prosecution Service had launched an investigation. The Public Prosecution Service aims to clarify this ambiguity.

The Public Prosecution Service has confirmed that the report submitted by the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten is being taken seriously, and a criminal investigation is already underway. The investigation is ongoing, and no details about its current findings can be disclosed at this time.

The Public Prosecution Service acknowledges that the Ennia issues are of great concern to the community. As soon as the investigation permits, the Public Prosecution Service will provide the community with further updates and any findings that may arise.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

Curaçao

Bonaire

Sint Maarten

Curaçao

Internationaal

Curaçao

Curaçao

Curaçao

Curaçao

Curaçao

Curaçao

Curaçao

Curaçao

Curaçao

Kunst en Cultuur

Gezondheid

Aruba

Comin' up

Curaçao

Aruba

Curaçao

Aruba

Sint Maarten

Detail en groothandel

Energiesector

Curaçao

Curaçao

Algemeen Dagblad

Kunst en Cultuur

Internationaal

Curaçao

Curaçao

Curaçao

Aruba

Curaçao

Curaçao

Curaçao

Curaçao

Curaçao

Curaçao

Curaçao

Curaçao

Curaçao

Aruba

Curaçao

Sint Maarten

Ingezonden

Aruba

Curaçao

Curaçao

Curaçao

Curaçao

Curaçao

Internationaal

Curaçao

Curaçao

Gezondheid

Bonaire

Curaçao

Curaçao

