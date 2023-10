NTR | Wereldkampioenschap dammen voor het eerst op Curaçao

THE HAGUE – Roelien Kamminga, a Member of the Dutch House of Representatives from the VVD party, is pressing for clarity from State Secretary for Kingdom Relations Van Huffelen regarding the status of the ‘Ennia loan.’

This demand comes in light of the Curaçao government’s decision to reject the Dutch offer of a 600-million-euro loan aimed at rescuing 30,000 Ennia pensions.

Previously, Kamminga and other parliamentarians had not shown significant enthusiasm for the solution proposed by Van Huffelen. With this option now discarded, the question arises as to whether the minister deems the end-of-life construction favored by the Pisas cabinet sufficiently robust. This assessment carries significance in determining the interest rate that Curaçao will incur for refinancing the coronavirus loan. Van Huffelen has consistently emphasized that she will provide a favorable interest rate only if a sound solution for Ennia is in place.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle