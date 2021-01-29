CC | Lawyer Franken: Several scenarios possible in the murder of Helmin Wiels

WILLEMSTAD – According to Dutch lawyer Stijn Franken, many other scenarios are possible in the murder of Helmin Wiels, but the Public Prosecution has failed to investigate them.

According to Franken, this has created a tunnel vision, as a result of which the Public Prosecution Service (OM) continues to insist that former Finance Minister Jamaloodin ordered the murder of Helmin Wiels in 2013.

Franken is the attorney representing Jamaloodin’s defense team, during the appeal in the Maximus case. Jamaloodin was sentenced to 28 years in the first instance for provoking the death of Helmin Wiels.

In addition to Franken, who successfully defended Lucia de B. in the Netherlands, the team consists of Eldon “Peppie” Sulvaran, Athena Sulvaran, Mirto Murray and Rutsel Martha. The defense held its extensive plea spread over two days, January 26 and 27.

Franken says the allegations against the former minister are nothing more than speculation. Franken also emphasizes that the former minister had already left politics in 2013 and had no reason to have Helmin Wiels murdered.

In addition to other scenarios that the OM should have investigated, according to Franken, there are also certain details of the case that the OM should have investigated further. Wiels, for example, had several enemies because he was critical and exposed a lot of sensitive information about people and authorities.

Wiels also had a falling out with the political party MFK, because he no longer wanted to form a coalition with that party. He would have received a text message just before his death that said: “Now you are in trouble! Jardim ruined it for you. You are not doing well!”

It also turned out that Wiels had money in a bank account in Miami. All the money was then completely withdrawn after he was killed. But that too has not been investigated further.

Franken believes that the Public Prosecution Service was mainly concerned with putting Jamaloodin in a negative light by constantly talking about the embezzlement of the 450,000 government subsidies and that he would have spent his pre-trial detention in Venezuela partying.

But according to the lawyer, it is not about what kind of person Jamaloodin is, but whether it can really be convincingly demonstrated that he actually ordered and paid for the murder of Wiels.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle