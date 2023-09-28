33 C
Willemstad
RO | Benoeming advocaat-generaal op Curaçao

De Rijksministerraad heeft op voordracht van minister Yeşilgöz-Zegerius van Justitie en Veiligheid, mede namens de minister van Justitie van Curaçao en de minister van Justitie van Sint-Maarten,...
RO | Benoeming procureur-generaal Openbaar Ministerie BES-eilanden

Bij het Openbaar Ministerie van Curaçao, Sint Maarten en van Bonaire, Sint Eustatius en Saba wordt de heer mr. G.L.C. Schoop tot procureur-generaal benoemd.
NTR | Extreme hitte op abc-eilanden: 'Hoelang duurt dit nog?'

Kim Hendriksen Met temperaturen overdag rond de 34 graden en een gevoelstemperatuur van maar liefst 40 graden, is het voor veel mensen op Curaçao onaangenaam warm.
CC | Damen has failed in all aspects of commercial compliance

WILLEMSTAD - Damen Shipyard has failed in all aspects of compliance during its management in Curaçao. The company, in 2023, is not providing the expected contribution to the island's economy.
DH | William fears Dutch planning to secretly take over Mullet Bay

PHILIPSBURG--National Alliance (NA) Member of Parliament (MP) William Marlin is concerned that the Dutch government, via the ENNIA loans being made available, may be secretly hatching a plan to take over Mullet Bay.
Ingezonden | Campo Alegre, really???

Uw ingezonden brief in de Knipselkrant Curacao? Stuur uw brief voor 21:00 uur naar emailadres INGEZONDEN.
Democracy now! | Thursday, September 28, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!'s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Extra | Journaal 28 september 2023
CN | Lubach kritisch op totstandkoming wet Koa en invulling zorgplicht online casino's

Opinie | Curacao, het nieuwe Las Vegas del Caribe

Opinie George Lichtveld De koude rillingen slaan mij om het lijf. Soms vraag ik mij af of ik, op deze gevorderde leeftijd begin te halllucineren en dwaalsporen begin te zien...
19
NRC | Johannes Vermeer Prijs voor zangeres Tania Kross: 'Ik droom van een schouwburg op Curaçao'

Mischa Spel Zangeres Tania Kross (47) is de winnares van de Johannes Vermeeprijs, de grootste en belangrijkste staatsprijs voor de kunsten.
1
NU | Curaçao koopt beroemd bordeel zelf op, opbrengst is voor bestrijden criminaliteit

De regering van Curaçao heeft het openluchtbordeel Campo Alegre gekocht voor acht miljoen Antilliaanse gulden (ongeveer 4,2 miljoen euro). Het geld gaat naar een fonds waarmee criminaliteit op het eiland wordt bestreden.
11
Democracy now! | Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.
0
DolfijnFM | Bouwexperts van Defensie oefenen op Curaçao en Aruba

Bouwexperts van de Koninklijke Landmacht zijn gisteren begonnen met een oefening op Curaçao en Aruba.
1
