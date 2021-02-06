CC | The Netherlands and the Caribbean countries of the Kingdom present a joint protocol for strengthening border control

THE HAGUE – The Netherlands has drawn up a joint protocol for strengthening border control together with Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten. In this protocol, it has been agreed that, in any case, additional investments will be made in border control for the next 7 years.

At the end of 2020, Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten individually approved a political agreement with the Netherlands, in which, in addition to multi-year financial support, reforms are also required (included in the recently adopted implementation agendas).

Part of this is the measure to strengthen border control. Agreements have also been made about cooperation between the local and Dutch border services.

The Netherlands will make a structural amount of up to € 30.5 million available for support by the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, Dutch Customs and the Caribbean Coast Guard in strengthening border control in the Caribbean countries of the Kingdom. With these resources, the Coast Guard will be able to be deployed 24/7. In addition to structural resources, the Netherlands also makes incidental resources available for investments in materials, personnel and facilities of the border services.

The purpose of the protocol is to combat cross-border / transnationally organized (undermining) crime in the Kingdom. The local and Dutch border services will jointly draw up an action plan for each country. Subsequently, these plans of action will be evaluated, renewed and re-established every 3 years. The measures resulting from the action plan are important for a properly functioning rule of law, which is a precondition for economic development, contributes to sustainable public finances and monitors the regularity of expenditure.

Bron: CuracaoChronicle