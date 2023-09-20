DH | Infant dies at Statia daycare



THE HAGUE – The PVV is no longer the same PVV: the Dutch party that has achieved little since its founding in 2006 now seems to have given up even the ambition to sever ties with the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom.

In the election program ‘Nederlanders weer op 1’ (Dutch People First), not a single word is devoted to the kingdom relations, except perhaps that “the apologies for the slavery history, as made by the King, are revoked.” Under the motto “The PVV loves the Netherlands. We are proud of our culture, identity, and traditions,” the program primarily reflects intolerance.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle