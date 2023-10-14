SP | Curaçao moet centen betalen aan ex-bondscoach: Remko Bicentini wint kort geding

WILLEMSTAD – An open parliamentary session focusing on the ongoing Ennia matter is set to take place next Monday. The initiative for this session was taken by the Parliament Speaker, Charetti America-Francisca.

The debate will see participation from Prime Minister Pisas and Minister of Finance Silvania. The opposition parties, including MAN, PAR, and Trabou pa Kòrsou, have voiced their desire for this meeting.

The primary goal of this parliamentary gathering is to extract answers from the government regarding the recently announced resolution plan for the pension fund, a scheme still shrouded in secrecy. The central bank, in conjunction with a panel of experts from both Curaçao and Sint Maarten, is actively involved in crafting the proposal.

Amidst this backdrop, the 30,000 policyholders are left in a state of uncertainty, following Curaçao’s decision to reject a substantial 600-million-euro loan offer from the Netherlands. The highly-anticipated debate is scheduled to kick off on Monday morning at 10 a.m.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle