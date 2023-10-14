30 C
Willemstad
• zondag 15 oktober 2023
SP | Curaçao moet centen betalen aan ex-bondscoach: Remko Bicentini wint kort geding

Voormalig bondscoach van Curaçao Remko Bicentini heeft gelijk gekregen van de rechter. De 55-jarige Nijmegenaar werd deze zomer na 8 wedstrijden al uit het team gekegeld, maar...
Telegraaf | Joran van der Sloot verwacht nooit meer vrij te komen: ’Ik heb alles aan mezelf te wijten’

John van den Heuvel Het overleveren van Joran van der Sloot door Peru aan de Verenigde Staten zorgde in juni voor veel opschudding. Waarom had Amerika ineens haast...
PBC | Curaçao gaat asfalteren, maar is er nog lang niet

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Met nog ruim twee maanden te gaan, staan er nog veertien wegen op de lijst om een nieuwe asfaltlaag te krijgen. Het budget daarvoor...
PBC | Inwoners Roi Santu boos op vervuilers en politie om afvaldumping

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De inwoners van Roi Santu zijn boos. Boos op de mensen die zonder schaamte afval in hun wijk dumpen en boos op de politie...
PBC | Curaçao verliest van Panama en degradeert

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Het nationale elftal van Curaçao heeft gisteren een nederlaag geleden tegen Panama in hun derde wedstrijd van de CONCACAF Nations League 2023/2024. De mannen van...
Column Youp | Niet zo somber

“Niet zo somber”, zei ik tegen de depressieve dochter van een goede vriendin. Zij kijkt geen televisie meer en ook niet op haar telefoon. Zij kan de...
CC | Parliament to hold open debate on Ennia next monday

NoticiaCla

WILLEMSTAD – An open parliamentary session focusing on the ongoing Ennia matter is set to take place next Monday. The initiative for this session was taken by the Parliament Speaker, Charetti America-Francisca.

The debate will see participation from Prime Minister Pisas and Minister of Finance Silvania. The opposition parties, including MAN, PAR, and Trabou pa Kòrsou, have voiced their desire for this meeting.

The primary goal of this parliamentary gathering is to extract answers from the government regarding the recently announced resolution plan for the pension fund, a scheme still shrouded in secrecy. The central bank, in conjunction with a panel of experts from both Curaçao and Sint Maarten, is actively involved in crafting the proposal.

Amidst this backdrop, the 30,000 policyholders are left in a state of uncertainty, following Curaçao’s decision to reject a substantial 600-million-euro loan offer from the Netherlands. The highly-anticipated debate is scheduled to kick off on Monday morning at 10 a.m.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

