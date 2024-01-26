27 C
Willemstad
ParadiseFM | 'Het zou goed zijn voor ons eiland als Campo weer open gaat'

Oud-woordvoerder van Campo Alegre, Marlon Regales, hoopt dat de overheid snel beslist om het openluchtbordeel opnieuw te openen. Dat zegt hij vanmiddag in een interview op Paradise...
NTR | Cancer Care Center Aruba wil vitaliteit van patiënten verbeteren

Melissa Stamper Nazorg was voor kankerpatiënten op Aruba tot voor kort nauwelijks mogelijk. Daar wil het team van het Cancer Care Center verandering in brengen nu het eerste...
CC | Valient Lady for the first time visiting Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD - Valient Lady is the first cruise ship of the Virgin Voyages fleet that made its inaugural call to Curaçao on January 23. As it was...
DH | Youngsters stealing beach bags, personal items on Boardwalk

~One apprehended ~ PHILIPSBURG--The Police Force on Thursday sounded the alarm about a group of youngsters who go around stealing beach bags and the personal items of persons...
AntilliaansDagblad | BES-top: Streven naar formele samenwerking

Komen tot consensus blijkt een moeizaam proces Philipsburg - Het bevorderen van dialoog over formele samenwerking en het vaststellen van gezamenlijke standpunten over gebieden van gemeenschappelijk belang waren...
AntilliaansDagblad | 'Geen strijd zonder offers te brengen'

'Geen strijd zonder offers te brengen' Oranjestad - ,,We herdenken vandaag de geboortedag van een groot Arubaan, Gilberto François Croes", zo begon premier Evelyn Wever-Croes (MEP) gisterochtend haar...
DH | Youngsters stealing beach bags, personal items on Boardwalk

~One apprehended ~

Boardwalk Boulevard

PHILIPSBURG–The Police Force on Thursday sounded the alarm about a group of youngsters who go around stealing beach bags and the personal items of persons enjoying the beach by Boardwalk Boulevard.

Police said in a press release that the incidents of theft have taken place over the past week. Police said numerous reports have been received from locals and tourists regarding the theft of beach bags and personal items by a group of youngsters.

In response to these incidents, the police said it has been actively investigating and apprehending individuals involved in these thefts. One minor suspect has already been taken into custody in connection with one of the reported thefts.

“The Police Force remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of the community, including residents and tourists, and will continue to take necessary actions to address criminal activities,” it was stated in the release.

Police said it is disheartening to note that these thefts have occurred in an area where individuals, whether locals or tourists, are meant to enjoy the beauty of the beach and unwind.

The Police Force urges residents and tourists to remain vigilant and take preventive measures to safeguard their belongings while enjoying the beach.

Parents were encouraged to engage in open conversations with their children about responsible behaviour and the consequences of engaging in criminal activities. “The role of parents is paramount in shaping the character and conduct of young individuals. The police serve as the last line of defence in our society, but parents stand at the front line in [the – Ed.] upbringing [of] their children,” Police said.

Tourists were urged to take extra precautions, such as keeping valuable items secure and being aware of their surroundings, to avoid falling victim to theft.

“The Police Force of St. Maarten appeals to all individuals, residents, and tourists to have frank discussions with their children and peers about the importance of respecting the property and well-being of others. It is through these dialogues that we can collectively contribute to fostering a sense of responsibility and morality among our youth,” the police said.

The police urged the public, residents, and tourists to report any suspicious activities immediately to the police, as prompt reporting enhances law enforcement’s ability to address and prevent criminal behaviour. “The Police Force appreciates the cooperation and support of the community in maintaining a safe and secure environment for all residents and visitors,” the police said.

Bron: Daily Herald

Curaçao

Nu.cw | Voertuigenopslag politie Rio Canario vol

De politieopslag in Rio Canario zit vol met in beslag genomen voertuigen. Daarom vraagt de politie aan eigenaren om hun auto’s op te komen halen. Dat meldt de Extra....
0
Gezondheid

Nu.cw | Huisartsen gedwongen software te kopen voor deelname aan Huisartsenpost (HAP)

Curaçaose huisartsen worden onder druk gezet om het SQlapius-softwareprogramma aan te schaffen voor deelname aan de Huisartsenpost (HAP). De kosten bedragen 3.500 gulden per dokter, met maandelijkse servicekosten van...
1
Curaçao

PBC | Kantinegeld voor gevangenen verhoogd naar 750 gulden

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Het kantinegeld voor gevangenen wordt verhoogd met 250 gulden, naar 750 gulden. Dit heeft minister Shalten Hato gisteren aangekondigd, waarbij hij aangaf dat de ministerraad heeft...
1
Gezondheid

PBC | Oncoloog, internist Rene Treurniet overleden

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De op Curaçao bekende oncoloog en internist Rene Treurniet is overleden. Hij is 89 jaar oud geworden. Treurniet zat eind jaren veertig, begin vijftig van de vorige...
1
Bonaire

PBC | Ministers van Justitie akkoord over behandeling in eerste aanleg met meerdere rechters

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De ministers van Justitie van Nederland, Curaçao, Aruba en Sint-Maarten hebben unaniem ingestemd met de aanbevelingen van de evaluatiecommissie om complexe rechtszaken in eerste instantie door...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Curaçaose luchtvaart worstelt nog steeds met FAA Categorie 1 Status

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Ondanks significante vooruitgang, blijft de Curaçaose burgerluchtvaartsector worstelen met cruciale obstakels op weg naar het herwinnen van de FAA-Categorie 1 status. Dat valt af te leiden...
3
Curaçao

PBC | De Curaçaose ochtendkranten van 25 januari 2024

Persbureau Curacao Extra: Curaçao op de goede weg om terug te keren naar categorie-1 in de luchtvaart Ontwikkelingen op het gebied van burgerluchtvaart zijn erg belangrijk en daarom wordt er hard...
0
Aruba

FD | Minimumtaks multinationals spekt de staatskas van belastingparadijzen

Laurens Berentsen | Financieel Dagblad Sinds 1 januari moeten grote Europese multinationals overal waar zij actief zijn ten minste 15% winstbelasting betalen. Het minimum moet een bodem leggen in de...
1
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Pisas: Meer tijd nodig voor advies over Campo

De commissie die de regering moet adviseren over wat te doen met het voormalige Campo Alegre heeft meer tijd nodig voordat ze tot een definitief advies komt. Dat legde...
1
Sint Maarten

ParadiseFM | Capaciteitsprobleem bij de politie van Sint Maarten heeft ‘gevaarlijke gevolgen’

De Raad voor de Rechtshandhaving wijst in een vandaag uitgekomen rapport op het capaciteitsprobleem bij de politie van Sint Maarten. Volgens de Raad is de politie en het arrestatieteam...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Meer dan 300 Curaçaoënaars melden zich aan voor opleiding tot militair

Meer dan 300 enthousiaste Curaçaose mannen en vrouwen hebben zich de afgelopen weken aangemeld voor de opleiding tot Caribische militair. Uit de 300 aanmeldingen zijn de meest geschikte...
1
Sint Maarten

ParadiseFM | Opnieuw hoge straf in hoger beroep voor Frans Richardson

Het Hof van Beroep in Sint Maarten heeft woensdag de gevangenisstraf en het verkiezingsverbod van voormalig Statenlid van Sint Maarten, Frans Richardson, verhoogd. Hij werd veroordeeld voor corruptie, omkoping...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Rigshelon Lak na zoektocht van maanden opgepakt

De politie heeft woensdagavond laten weten dat Rigshelon Lak is opgepakt. Op 21 augustus vorig jaar was er op bevel van de officier van justitie een officiële zoektocht gestart...
0
Curaçao

CC | Dutch government to evaluate ENNIA agreement in coming weeks

THE HAGUE, WILLEMSTAD - The Dutch government is set to scrutinize the ENNIA solution and evaluate the agreement in the coming weeks. State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen of Kingdom...
0
Curaçao

DH | New attorney general visits police station

PHILIPSBURG--Newly appointed Attorney General of Curaçao, St. Maarten and the Caribbean Netherlands Guillano Schoop paid an introductory visit to the Philipsburg Police Station on January 23. During this visit he...
1
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Latam Airlines vaker naar Aruba

Oranjestad - Zes weken na de inaugurele vlucht heeft Latam Airlines besloten om de vliegfrequentie naar Aruba te verhogen. Vanaf juli vliegt de maatschappij vier keer per week van...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Van elke dollar 62 cent naar import

Bewijs voor verband toerisme en extra goederenimport Willemstad/Philipsburg - Elke dollar verdiend met internationaal toerisme op Sint Maarten maakt bijna 62 dollarcent aan extra import nodig, ‘waardoor de nettobijdrage van...
2
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Gelden voor criminaliteitsfonds

Willemstad - De verwachting is dat de verbeurd verklaarde gelden uit het zogenoemde Bientu-onderzoek binnenkort beschikbaar komen voor het criminaliteitsfonds. Hetzelfde geldt voor de afkoopsom van de MCB in...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Nieuw wetboek is beter’

Verschil van mening over de macht van het OM Willemstad - Bij het niet invoeren van het nieuwe ontwerp Wetboek van Strafvordering (WvSv) vallen er slachtoffers vooral onder gedetineerden die...
1
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Stationsschip komt pas in april

Zr.Ms. Holland moest eerst naar Midden-Oosten Willemstad - Na het vertrek van marineschip Zr.Ms. Groningen, dat tussen mei en oktober afgelopen jaar dienst deed als stationsschip in het Caribisch gebied,...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Carmabi wil meer maatregelen om ecosystemen te beschermen

Natuurorganisatie Carmabi heeft deze week vijfentwintig beleidsbepalers ontvangen van de werkgroep Klimaatagenda Koninkrijk. De werkgroep is op Curaçao om met concrete oplossingen te komen voor de klimaatagenda. Tijdens de...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 24 januari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Twee vrouwen aangehouden op Hato wegens drugsbezit

De politie heeft maandagavond twee vrouwen aangehouden, omdat zij in bezit waren van marihuana. Het tweetal was net aangekomen op Hato en kwam met een vliegtuig dat vanaf Jamaica...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Vier nieuwe diersoorten op beschermde lijst DCNA

De Antillen leguaan, de reuzenmanta, de oceanische witpunthaai en de walvishaai zijn vier diersoorten die recentelijk aan de lijst van beschermde diersoorten zijn toegevoegd. Het gaat om dieren op...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | OM eist 9 jaar cel voor Quincy Promes wegens drugshandel

Het Openbaar Ministerie (OM) in Nederland eist negen jaar cel voor voetballer Quincy Promes voor drugshandel. Promes is volgens het OM betrokken geweest bij de grootschalige smokkel van cocaïne...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Sterke groei in toerisme op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Curaçao’s hotels zag vorige maand een gemiddelde bezettingsgraad van bijna 70 procent en een stijging van zeventien procent in opbrengst per beschikbare kamer. Dit percentage ligt...
3
Curaçao

PBC | CPA plant verdubbeling van cruisetoeristen naar 1,5 miljoen jaarlijks

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Volgens Raul Manotas, de chief commercial officer van Curaçao Ports Authority (CPA), streeft Curaçao naar een aanzienlijke toename van het aantal cruisetoeristen tot 1,5 miljoen per...
2
Gezondheid

PBC | Huisartsenpost Curaçao heeft website en facebook

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De nieuwe Huisartsenpost Curaçao, HAP heeft een eigen website gelanceerd: www.hap.cw. Op deze website is belangrijke informatie te vinden in zowel het Papiaments als het Nederlands. ...
0
Aruba

PBC | LATAM Airlines breidt directe vluchten van Lima naar Aruba uit

Persbureau Curacao ORANJESTAD – LATAM Airlines verhoogt de frequentie van haar directe vluchten van Lima naar Aruba, een besluit aangekondigd door AUA Airport en de Aruba Tourism Authority, A.T.A. Vanaf...
0
Curaçao

PBC | De Curaçaose ochtendkranten van 24 januari 2024

Persbureau Curacao Antilliaans Dagblad: Mikken op 1,5 miljoen, CPA streeft naar verdubbeling aantal cruisetoeristen. De Curaçao Ports Authority (CPA) streeft naar een verdubbeling van het aantal cruisetoeristen naar 1,5 miljoen per...
0
Aruba

ParadiseFM | Meteo geeft weer waarschuwing af voor ruwe zee in noorden en oosten van het eiland

De Meteo heeft voor vanochtend weer een voorzorgsmaatregel afgekondigd voor ruwe zee. De waarschuwing geldt voor de noordelijke en oostelijke kustgebieden van het eiland. Volgens de meteorologische dienst...
1
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Hotels hadden in december 2023 een bezetting van bijna 70 procent

In de maand december vorig jaar bezochten 63.690 toeristen Curaçao. Maar 44 procent daarvan verbleef in een hotel of bungalow. Dat had tot gevolg dat de hotels een kamerbezetting...
1
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Croes vraagt weer om aandacht voor fileprobleem op Caracasbaaiweg

Statenlid voor de PAR, Steven Croes, heeft weer aandacht gevraagd voor de voortdurende file op de Caracasbaaiweg. Hij noemt het deze week tijdens de behandeling van de begroting in...
4
Curaçao

CC | Education remains a low priority for Cabinet Pisas II, according to Steven Croes MP

WILLEMSTAD - Member of Parliament for the opposition party PAR, Steven Croes has underscored a concerning lack of emphasis on education and youth in the budget proposed by Cabinet...
3
Sint Maarten

DH | Appeals Court comes down harder on former MP Richardson in bribery case

PHILIPSBURG--The Joint Court of Justice has increased the prison sentence and election ban of former Member of Parliament (MP) Frans Richardson, who was convicted for bribery and abuse of...
0
Gezondheid

AntilliaansDagblad | FM opgetogen over samenwerking Sarpa

Maatschappij beschikt nog niet over de benodigde vergunningen Kralendijk - Fundashon Mariadal (FM) kondigde afgelopen maandag officieel de samenwerking aan met de Colombiaanse luchtvaartmaatschappij Servicios Aéreos Panamericanos SAS (Sarpa) voor...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Beslissing grens eind maart

Oranjestad - De luchtgrens tussen Venezuela en Aruba blijft nog zeker tot 23 maart gesloten. De autoriteiten hopen wel om in het eerste kwartaal een beslissing te nemen of...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Buurtcentrum in financiële problemen

Otrobanda heeft straks geen opvang meer Willemstad - Het Buurthuis Sentro di Bario Otrobanda (SBO) zit in de financiële problemen, zo is duidelijk geworden tijdens een presentatie in de centrale...
0
Bouw en vastgoedsector

AntilliaansDagblad | Land kan naar Kadastercentjes fluiten

Hof: Partijen moeten onderling tot oplossing komen Willemstad - Het Land heeft in Hoger Beroep wederom de zaak die tegen het Kadaster was aangespannen verloren. En dus kan het Land...
2
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | CPA: Mikken op 1,5 miljoen

CPA streeft naar verdubbeling aantal cruisetoeristen Willemstad - Curaçao moet streven naar 1,5 miljoen cruisepassagiers per jaar. Over dit toekomstscenario spreekt Raul Manotas, chief commercial officier (cco) van Curaçao Ports...
0
Venezuela

ParadiseFM | ‘Westers moordcomplot’ in Venezuela: 32 arrestaties

In Venezuela zijn 32 burgers en militairen gearresteerd voor betrokkenheid bij een ‘door het Westen gesteund complot’ om president Maduro te vermoorden. Dat meldt de website van de NOS...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 23 januari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Twee miljoen gulden voor vijf nieuwe bussen

Het ministerie van Verkeer, Vervoer en Ruimtelijke Planning heeft twee miljoen gulden uitgetrokken voor vijf nieuwe bussen voor Autobusbedrijf Curaçao (ABC). Dit maakt de regering bekend. Minister van Verkeer,...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Seksuele intimidatie binnen KPC, management onder vuur

Binnen het team van Korps Politie Curaçao (KPC) is sprake van seksuele intimidatie op de werkvloer. Het nieuws gaat rond op verschillende mediakanalen, waarbij wordt beweerd dat het management...
1
Comin' up

Nu.cw | Controles op vergunningen, aanhangers en steigers carnavalsroute

Het Inspectie- en Handhavingsteam (PTH) van het ministerie van Verkeer, Vervoer en Ruimtelijke Planning (VVRP) gaat vergunningen en stabiliteit en hoogte van alle constructies langs de carnavalsroute controleren. Ook stands,...
0
Aruba

PBC | Verdachten ontkennen betrokkenheid moord Peter R. de Vries bij start proces

Persbureau Curacao AMSTERDAM – In de rechtbank van Amsterdam-Osdorp is het proces begonnen tegen de negen verdachten in de moordzaak van journalist Peter R. de Vries. De verdachten, waaronder Delano...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Centrale Bank verkoopt bijna een derde van haar goudvoorraad

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG – De Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint-Maarten CBCS zegt een grote stap gezet te hebben voor het versterken van haar financiële positie door dertig procent van...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Legerdrone verlaat Curaçao voor Roemenië

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Na bijna twee jaar actief te zijn geweest vanuit Curaçao, vertrekt het onbemande vliegtuig MQ-9 deze maand naar Roemenië om de NAVO-Oostflank te verdedigen. De MQ-9,...
0
