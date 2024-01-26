ParadiseFM | ‘Het zou goed zijn voor ons eiland als Campo weer open gaat’

~One apprehended ~

PHILIPSBURG–The Police Force on Thursday sounded the alarm about a group of youngsters who go around stealing beach bags and the personal items of persons enjoying the beach by Boardwalk Boulevard.

Police said in a press release that the incidents of theft have taken place over the past week. Police said numerous reports have been received from locals and tourists regarding the theft of beach bags and personal items by a group of youngsters.

In response to these incidents, the police said it has been actively investigating and apprehending individuals involved in these thefts. One minor suspect has already been taken into custody in connection with one of the reported thefts.

“The Police Force remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of the community, including residents and tourists, and will continue to take necessary actions to address criminal activities,” it was stated in the release.

Police said it is disheartening to note that these thefts have occurred in an area where individuals, whether locals or tourists, are meant to enjoy the beauty of the beach and unwind.

The Police Force urges residents and tourists to remain vigilant and take preventive measures to safeguard their belongings while enjoying the beach.

Parents were encouraged to engage in open conversations with their children about responsible behaviour and the consequences of engaging in criminal activities. “The role of parents is paramount in shaping the character and conduct of young individuals. The police serve as the last line of defence in our society, but parents stand at the front line in [the – Ed.] upbringing [of] their children,” Police said.

Tourists were urged to take extra precautions, such as keeping valuable items secure and being aware of their surroundings, to avoid falling victim to theft.

“The Police Force of St. Maarten appeals to all individuals, residents, and tourists to have frank discussions with their children and peers about the importance of respecting the property and well-being of others. It is through these dialogues that we can collectively contribute to fostering a sense of responsibility and morality among our youth,” the police said.

The police urged the public, residents, and tourists to report any suspicious activities immediately to the police, as prompt reporting enhances law enforcement’s ability to address and prevent criminal behaviour. “The Police Force appreciates the cooperation and support of the community in maintaining a safe and secure environment for all residents and visitors,” the police said.

Bron: Daily Herald