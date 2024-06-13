NOS | Een op de vijf inwoners op Aruba is vluchteling of zoekt bescherming

THE HAGUE – In the new Schoof cabinet, the PVV (Party for Freedom) will have four state secretaries, including one for the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations.

This state secretary’s superior will be an NSC (New Social Contract) minister for the Interior. This allocation is based on the division reported by NOS.

The PVV will have a total of five ministers, with VVD and NSC both getting four, and BBB securing two. According to NOS, there will be 12 or 13 state secretaries in total. The PVV will appoint a minister for Migration, while VVD will take Finance, and BBB will oversee Agriculture. The Ministry of the Interior will go to NSC.

The PVV’s five ministers will cover Migration, Healthcare, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Economic Affairs, and Infrastructure. The PVV state secretaries will handle Healthcare, Justice, Infrastructure, and, as mentioned, the Interior.

