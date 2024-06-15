PBC | Regering Curaçao bedankt Rose Mary Allen

WILLEMSTAD – The amendment proposed by MP Rennox Calmes to the Constitution of Curaçao to prohibit same-sex marriage will be discussed next week in a meeting of the Central Committee of Parliament.

Calmes aims to allow only marriages between people of the same sex. He considers marriage between a man and a woman a fundamental part of Curaçaoan society. According to him, heterosexual marriage aligns with the island’s norms and values and is crucial for stability and cohesion among people. Previously, the court ruled that excluding same-sex marriage violates the prohibition of discrimination.

The Constitution can only be amended if Parliament approves it for a vote, followed by a two-thirds majority of the MPs in favor of the proposal. The discussion of the amendment in the Central Committee is scheduled for next Wednesday. The meeting will begin at 9:00 AM.

