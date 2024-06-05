31 C
Democracy now! | Friday, June 7, 2024

﻿ Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 7 juni 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

CC | Finance Minister: Cryptocurrency in Curaçao feasible and necessary

MANILA, WILLEMSTAD - The allowance of cryptocurrency in Curaçao is not only feasible but also necessary. This was stated by Finance Minister Javier Silvania on Tuesday during...
0

Telegraaf | Russisch parlementslid dreigt met nucleaire aanval op Nederland: ’Daarna zal alles in Europa volkomen dood zijn’

Amsterdam - Een Russisch parlementslid heeft er op de Russische staatstelevisie voor gepleit om het Europese continent in één keer lam te leggen door een atoombom op...
2

Democracy now! | Thursday, June 6, 2024

﻿ Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 6 juni 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
CC | CBS presents the first results of the 2023 census

WILLEMSTAD – The Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) conducted a census in Curaçao from September 2 to October 20, 2023. The official period for this census was extended until the end of February 2024.

After this period, CBS has been working intensively on processing the census data. CBS now presents the First Results of the 2023 Census, offering statistics on the socio-economic situation in Curaçao.

A more detailed publication with the first results of the 2023 Census can be downloaded for free from the CBS Census website: https://senso.cbs.cw/.

Some key results from the 2023 Census include:

Population Size

According to the 2023 Census, the population of Curaçao is 155,826 people, of which 70,162 are men and 85,596 are women. The gender of 68 individuals is unknown. Compared to the 2011 Census, this is an increase of 5,263 people. The population has grown by 3.5% between 2011 and 2023.

Gender Ratio

According to the 2023 Census results, there are 82 men for every 100 women residing in Curaçao, compared to 84.3 men per 100 women twelve years earlier (2011). The number of men relative to the number of women is decreasing. In other words, the number of women relative to the number of men continues to increase.

Age Structure

Curaçao’s population is aging. In 2023, 24.7 percent of the population is aged 65 and older; in 2011, this was 13.8 percent. The percentage of youth (0-14 years) has decreased from 19.5 percent in 2011 to 14.1 percent in 2023.

Place of Birth and Nationality

In 2023, 75.4 percent of the population was born in Curaçao; in 2011, this was 75.8 percent.

People born in the Netherlands make up 5.8 percent of the population in 2023, those born in the Dominican Republic 3.6 percent, and those born in Colombia 3.7 percent. There is a significant increase in people born in Venezuela, now at 2.7 percent. In 2011, the percentages for these groups were 6.0, 3.6, 3.0, and 1.2 percent, respectively.

Religion

The Roman Catholic faith remains the largest religious denomination, with 68.2 percent of the population. This is a decrease compared to 2011 (72.8%).

Households

In 2011, there were 60,075 private households with an average household size of 2.5 persons. This represents a further decrease in household size compared to previous censuses (2001: 3.0 persons, 2011: 2.7 persons).

Compared to 2011, the number of private households has increased by 5,139, representing a rise of 9.4%.

Education

In 2023, 96.3 percent of children aged 4 to 18 (school-age) attended a day school. This percentage is higher than in 2011, when it was 96.1 percent. The 2023 percentage is based on responses from 95% of participants aged 4 to 18 years.

Employment

The unemployment rate has decreased from 9.9 percent in 2011 to 7.0 percent in 2023. Youth unemployment (ages 15-24) in 2023 stands at 15.0 percent compared to 22.8 percent in 2011.

Housing

Of the 60,075 counted dwellings occupied by private households, the largest share consists of detached houses: 82.4 percent.

The number of privately owned homes has increased from 67.8% in 2011 to 69.9% in 2023.

Conclusion

The Central Bureau of Statistics would like to thank all residents of Curaçao for their participation in the recent census. The initial results are comprehensively available on both the census website senso.cbs.cw and the official CBS website www.cbs.cw. In the coming period, CBS will gradually publish additional tables with the full results of Census 2023.

Nederland

Telegraaf | Russisch parlementslid dreigt met nucleaire aanval op Nederland: ’Daarna zal alles in Europa volkomen dood zijn’

Amsterdam - Een Russisch parlementslid heeft er op de Russische staatstelevisie voor gepleit om het Europese continent in één keer lam te leggen door een atoombom op Nederland te...
2
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Thursday, June 6, 2024

﻿ Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 6 juni 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

CC | Vibrant activities in Fintech: Market Analysis on Financial Innovation in Curaçao and Sint Maarten

WILLEMSTAD, PHILIPSBURG - The financial sector undergoes a continuous stream of innovations. This leads to new products, services, and business models and rapidly transforms the market structure. The Centrale...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Wednesday, June 5, 2024

﻿ Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 5 juni 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Tuesday, June 4, 2024

﻿ Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 4 juni 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Monday, June 3, 2024

﻿ Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 3 juni 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Gezondheid

Nu.cw | Financiën keert CMC 7 miljoen uit voor onverzekerden

De overheid heeft een voorschot van zeven miljoen gulden gegeven aan het Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) om de zorgkosten voor onverzekerden in 2023 te dekken. Eerder ontving het ziekenhuis...
2
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Motie van wantrouwen ingediend tegen Ramiro Griffith

De voetbalclubs die aangesloten zijn bij Federashon Futbòl Kòrsou (FFK) hebben een motie van wantrouwen aangenomen tegen voorzitter Ramiro Griffith. De clubs willen dat hij wordt vervangen door vicevoorzitter...
1
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Politie houdt man met vuurwapen bij snèk aan

De politie heeft in de nacht van zondag op maandag een verdachte bij een snèk in Boka Sami aangehouden voor het overtreden van de vuurwapenwet. Dat maakt het Korps...
0
Bouw en vastgoedsector

PBC | Eerste gerenoveerde seniorenwoningen FKP opgeleverd

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Stichting Kas Popular (FKP) is eerder dit jaar begonnen met een groot onderhoudsplan voor de sociale woningen voor senioren op Curaçao. Afgelopen vrijdag werd een van...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Politie roept verdachten moord Marechaussee op zich te melden

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De politie op Curaçao doet een dringende oproep aan de drie verdachten in de moordzaak op de Reigerweg om zichzelf aan te geven. De moord op...
4
Curaçao

PBC | Meer dan 3.000 deelnemers aan de Strides for Smiles-wandeling

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Gisteren trokken meer dan 3.000 mensen door de straten van Veeris voor de Strides for Smiles-wandeling. Een wandeling van vijf kilometer. De Strides for Smiles is...
0
Gezondheid

PBC | Onderhoudswerkzaamheden achter Capriles kliniek van start

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Vandaag zijn onderhoudswerkzaamheden aan de weg achter de Capriluskliniek gestart het gaat om de Mayasweg, de Guaranieweg en de Monikanenweg. De werkzaamheden duren drie weken duren en...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Curaçaose man (32) uit Den Haag neergeschoten bij café in Rotterdam-Zuid

Persbureau Curacao ROTTERDAM – In de vroege uren van zaterdag 1 juni is een 32-jarige man uit Den Haag, afkomstig uit Curaçao, voor de discotheek ‘t Half Uurtje in de...
7
Bouw en vastgoedsector

ParadiseFM | Huiseigenaren Wechi klagen over het project

De kopers van woningen in de wijk Wechi klagen dat de huizen niet overeenkomen met wat woningbouwvereniging Fundashon Kas Popular had beloofd. Dat meldt de Extra op basis van...
1
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Succesvolle eerste editie Strides for Smiles

Zondagochtend vond in de omgeving van Veeris de eerste editie van Strides for Smiles plaats. Ronald McDonald House Charities Curaçao, Prinses Wilhelmina Fonds, Curaçao Children’s Museum en Maduro &...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | ‘Politie zal niet rusten voor moord op adjudant Toon Brood is opgelost’

Het Curaçaose politiekorps zal niet rusten voor de moord op adjudant van de Koninklijke Marechaussee, Toon Brood, is opgelost. Dat heeft woordvoerder Maurits Rosalina dit weekend laten weten. Vrijdagavond...
2
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Partij MAN kiest nieuw bestuur met Kenneth Gijsbertha als voorzitter

De partij MAN heeft afgelopen zaterdag afscheid genomen van het oude bestuur en tijdens een partijcongres een nieuw bestuur gekozen, daarbij is oud-minister Kenneth Gijsbertha verkozen tot voorzitter. Het...
18
Nederland

ParadiseFM | ‘Suriname belangrijkste doorvoerland voor drugs naar Schiphol’

Suriname is het belangrijkste doorvoerland voor drugs naar Schiphol. Dat schrijft de Nederlandse krant De Telegraaf, naar aanleiding van de aanhouding van een drugssmokkelbende die actief was op de...
0
Curaçao

NTR | ‘Moord op adjudant Marechaussee schokt het hele Koninkrijk’

Oscar van Dam Het Curaçaose politiekorps zal niet rusten voor de moord op adjudant van de Koninklijke Marechaussee, Toon Brood, is opgelost. Dat heeft woordvoerder Maurits Rosalina dit weekend laten...
0
Curaçao

CC | Curaçao Parliament Members to join Dutch House of Representatives debates on tax agreements

THE HAGUE - Four members of the Curaçao Parliament are set to participate in the upcoming Wednesday debates in the Dutch House of Representatives concerning the Tax Arrangement for...
0
Energiesector

DH | GEBE paints grim picture of state of affairs, three engines past lifespan

PHILIPSBURG--Utilities company GEBE has painted a grim picture of its current state of affairs, noting that three of its engines are past their 30 year lifespan. The company...
0
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Belang Europese verkiezingen voor Bonaire

Kralendijk - Ook op Bonaire beginnen de Europese verkiezingen te leven bij de politieke partijen. De MPB komt met een uitgebreide uitleg waarom het ook voor inwoners van Bonaire...
2
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Extra energieproductie met nieuwe plant

Oranjestad - Het Water- en Energiebedrijf (WEB) vraagt klanten die veel energie consumeren, om te bezuinigen. De vraag naar energie is al een jaar structureel hoog en blijft toenemen....
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Grootse viering 75 jaar Avila

Willemstad - Het Avila Beach Hotel, het oudste hotel van Curaçao (geopend sinds 1949), vierde zaterdag zijn 75-jarig jubileum op grootse wijze met een bijzonder Great Gatsby-themafeest. Deze mijlpaal herdenkt...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Hoger surplus Land

Cft benadrukt belang het financieel beheer te verbeteren Willemstad - Over het eerste kwartaal van 2024 heeft het Land Curaçao een voorlopig overschot - surplus - op de gewone dienst...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | MinJus geschokt over moord

Betreffende gedood KMar-lid: Snel team illegaal wapenbezit oprichten Willemstad - De minister van Justitie (MinJus), Shalten Hato (MFK) reageert geschokt op de moord op Antonius ‘Toon’ Brood. ,,Ik was in...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Vrouw in zorginstelling raakt ernstig gewond na klappen van ex-man

Een man heeft zijn ex-vrouw, die in een zorginstelling verblijft, meerdere klappen gegeven tijdens een bezoek aan de vrouw. Ze raakte zwaargewond en moest naar het ziekenhuis. Dit deelt...
2
Comin' up

PBC | Avila Beach Hotel vierde 75-jarig jubileum met groots Gatsby-themafeest

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Het Avila Beach Hotel vierde gisteren zijn 75-jarig jubileum in grootse stijl met een spectaculair Great Gatsby-themafeest. Deze mijlpaal herdenkt de dag waarop de inmiddels overleden...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Politie roept verdachten moord Marechaussee op zich te melden

Persbureau Curacao Persconferentie Korps Politie Curaçao 01 juni 2024 WILLEMSTAD – De politie op Curaçao doet een dringende oproep aan de drie verdachten in de moordzaak op de Reigerweg om zichzelf...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Bestuur Dierenbescherming stapt op

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Om mee te werken aan het voortbestaan van de 75-jarige Stichting Dierenbescherming Curaçao (SDBC) heeft het bestuur onder voorzitterschap van Maria Garcia besloten plaats te maken...
0
Curaçao

Column Youp | Een hartgrondig gvd

Het Vlaardingse meisje gonst door mijn hoofd. Het zwaargewonde kind van tien jaar oud dat met een kaalgeschoren hoofd en diverse botbreuken in een ziekenhuis ligt. Artsen vechten voor...
2
Gezondheid

NTR | Gezocht: nieuwe directeur ziekenhuis Curaçao

Eva Breukink Het Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) is op zoek naar een nieuwe algemeen directeur. De huidige ceo Gilbert Martina stopt volgend jaar juni. Zijn opvolger moet nogal wat in...
7
Gezondheid

CC | CMC client council: Advocating for patient rights in Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD - Earlier this month, the client council of the Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) held a conference where they made an urgent plea for the introduction of legislation granting...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | Police identify body found on hiking trail

PHILIPSBURG--St. Maarten Police Force KPSM has confirmed the identity of the deceased man found on the hiking trail from Belair Beach to Indigo Bay on Thursday, May 23....
0
Comin' up

Nu.cw | Nieuwe maandelijks markt in Pietermaai

In Pietermaai wordt een nieuwe maandelijkse markt, Pietermaai Vraag & Aanbod Live, georganiseerd. Particulieren en bedrijven kunnen tweedehands spullen verkopen en bezoekers kunnen nieuwe spullen op de kop tikken. De...
0
Algemeen Dagblad

AD | Inbrekers doden marechaussee Toon (49) in bijzijn vrouw en kind op Curaçao: ‘Verliezen geliefde collega’

Inbrekers doden marechaussee Toon (49) in bijzijn vrouw en kind op Curaçao: ‘Verliezen geliefde collega’ Raymond Boere | Algemeen Dagblad Collega’s van marechaussee Toon Brood (49) die werd gedood tijdens een...
2
Aruba

Nu.cw | Orkaanseizoen 1 juni van start Orkaanseizoen 1 juni van start

Het orkaanseizoen gaat zaterdag 1 juni van start. Het seizoen zal dit jaar zeer actief zijn, 30 procent boven het gemiddelde. Voor 2024 zijn in totaal 23 stormen voorspeld,...
0
Curaçao

NU | Medewerker marechaussee gedood bij gewapende overval op Curaçao

Door Joost ter Bogt Een medewerker van de marechaussee is op Curaçao omgekomen bij een gewapende overval op een woning. Dat gebeurde in de nacht van vrijdag op zaterdag. De marechaussee...
0
Algemeen Dagblad

AlgemeenDagblad | Medewerker marechaussee omgekomen bij woningoverval op Curaçao

Edwin van der Aa Een medewerker van de Koninklijke Marechaussee is op Curaçao omgekomen bij een gewapende woningoverval. Dat meldt de marechaussee op X. De politie op het eiland zegt...
0
Energiesector

PBC | Grimmig beeld van elektriciteitsvoorziening op Sint Maarten

Persbureau Curacao PHILIPSBURG – Het nutsbedrijf GEBE schetst een grimmig beeld van de huidige stand van zaken rondom de elektriciteitsvoorziening op Sint Maarten. Het eiland heeft te maken met voortdurende...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Effectief visserijbeheer van levensbelang voor rifhaaien in beschermde gebieden

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Beschermde mariene gebieden in het Caribisch gebied, waaronder Curaçao, blijken essentieel voor het behoud van rifhaaien. Een recente studie gepubliceerd in Nature Ecology and Evolution toont...
0
Gezondheid

PBC | Geldlaatje voorzichtig open voor het CMC

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Curaçaose overheid heeft een voorschot van zeven miljoen gulden verstrekt aan het Curaçao Medical Center, CMC. Dit bedrag is bedoeld om de zorgkosten voor onverzekerden...
0
Aruba

NTR | OM Aruba eist in hoger beroep tegen politicus Sevinger 4 jaar cel

Melissa Stamper Het Openbaar Ministerie (OM) van Aruba heeft deze week in hoger beroep vier jaar celstraf geëist met aftrek van voorarrest voor oud-minister en huidige parlementariër Benny Sevinger (AVP)....
0
Curaçao

CC | Charles Cooper takes De Andrade to court over threats

WILLEMSTAD - Minister Charles Cooper has had enough of the statements and threats made by Elvis de Andrade. This week, the two appeared in court, with Cooper demanding that...
6
Sint Maarten

DH | Brutal attack on inmate at Pointe Blanche prison

PHILIPSBURG--An inmate at Pointe Blanche prison, confined in an isolation cell, was attacked and injured by two masked men dressed in prison uniforms. This was revealed during the Council...
0
Bouw en vastgoedsector

AntilliaansDagblad | Toegang tot Volkshuisvestingsfonds

Kralendijk - De leefbaarheid in verschillende wijken op Bonaire staat volgens de overheid onder druk. Dit komt door achterstallig onderhoud aan gebouwen, weinig kwalitatieve buitenruimtes en een tekort aan...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Privatisering RWZI Bubali gaat door

Oranjestad – Met 11 stemmen voor en 7 stemmen tegen heeft het parlement donderdag de wetgeving goedgekeurd om de Rioolwaterzuiveringsinstallatie (RWZI) te privatiseren. NoticiaCla meldt dit. De nieuwssite schrijft erbij...
0
Kunst en Cultuur

AntilliaansDagblad | Film ‘Cachot’ wint in Cannes

Willemstad - Filmmaker Samueldavid Baromeo en A Willemstad Production hebben indruk gemaakt op het World Film Festival in Cannes door in vier categorieën te triomferen met de korte film...
0
Gezondheid

AntilliaansDagblad | 10 Mln. voor CMC stopt geding niet

Willemstad - CMC ontvangt 7 miljoen gulden om de uitgaven in het jaar 2023 voor de zorg aan ongedocumenteerden te dekken. Daarnaast verstrekt de Sociale Verzekeringsbank (SVB) een ‘voorschot’...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Opnieuw aanhouding in zaak Mike Venema

Willemstad - Er is een tweede verdachte aangehouden in het onderzoek naar de op Curaçao onder dubieuze omstandigheden overleden Mike Venema (53). Dat wordt door het Openbaar Ministerie (OM)...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Friday, May 31, 2024

﻿ Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 31 mei 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Thursday, May 30, 2024

﻿ Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 30 mei 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Wednesday, May 29, 2024

﻿ Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
