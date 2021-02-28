DH | 155 elderly persons vaccinated Thursday

PHILIPSBURG–White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) vaccinated 155 persons who are 60 years plus with their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday, February 25.

Persons in this priority risk group officially registered themselves via the online link to the Government website and received an invitation for their appointment via email or WhatsApp with a day, time, and location for their first vaccination.

“During the day, it was noticed that there were instances where some people forgot to confirm their appointment by clicking the link in the invitation email,” the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA stated in a press release on Thursday. “This is important to ensure that everyone receives and reads the invitation, to avoid ‘no-shows’.”

According to the release, every location receives a specific number of vaccines based on the number of persons scheduled for that day. If someone does not show up for their appointment while there is a vaccine reserved for them, this could lead to spillage, or vaccines going to waste.

“This should be avoided, because the vaccines are very scarce, which is why the confirmation of your appointment is an important and necessary step,” said the release. “Confirming your appointment can be done by simply clicking on the link in the invitation.”

Based on this first experience, Collective Prevention Service (CPS) and the Vaccination Management Team (VMT) emphasise the importance of this step in the process and will communicate this to the public through various media.

