29 C
Willemstad
• donderdag 23 februari 2023
DH | UPDATE: Family concerned about Ossie's internal injuries, OM reports no injuries, died of 'natural' causes

PHILIPSBURG--The family of the late Ossie Hosea Laville said in a statement on Wednesday that they are concerned about (internal) injuries detected in his body and say...
Ingezonden | Curaçaohuis 'host' dinerbijeenkomst

Uw ingezonden brief in de Knipselkrant Curacao? Stuur uw brief voor 21:00 uur naar emailadres INGEZONDEN. Wij publiceren uw brief zonder deze in te korten. De redactie...
AntilliaansDagblad | Sargassum overspoelt Bonaire

Lagun en Lac Bay stromen weer vol met sargassum. Het lijkt erop dat Stinapa vorige week net op tijd de drijvende vangarmen in het water heeft gelegd...
AntilliaansDagblad | Minder aanhoudingen tijdens carnaval Aruba

‘Fantastisch resultaat door serieuze boodschap met een knipoog’ Oranjestad - Een grote preventiecampagne waarbij humor de boventoon voerde, heeft tot minder detenties geleid tijdens Carnaval 69. Dat stelt...
AntilliaansDagblad | GIK: Politieke inmenging bij selectie preferred bidder

‘Bestuursrecht, burgerlijk recht en de grondwet overtreden’ Willemstad - Dat Caribbean Petroleum Refinery (CPR) als voorkeurskandidaat uit de bus is gekomen, is vanwege de inmenging van premier Gilmar...
AntilliaansDagblad | SVB: -12,5% nog tot 2024

Medewerkster verliest rechtszaak Willemstad - De Sociale Verzekeringsbank (SVB) heeft het personeel laten weten de inkorting op het arbeidsvoorwaardenpakket van 12,5 procent tot en met 2023 te handhaven....
AntilliaansDagblad | Stichting Churandy Martina doneert

Willemstad - Churandy Martina Foundation schenkt 80.000 gulden aan de Curaçaose Atletiek Bond (CAB) voor de aanschaf van materiaal.   ,,Gedurende recente maanden hebben verschillende organisaties een verzoek ingediend...
Aruba

CC | WRR to cabinet Rutte: Don't forget the Caribbean in climate policy

THE HAGUE – When it comes to climate policy, don’t forget the Caribbean part of the Kingdom, is the poignant message from the Scientific Council for Government Policy (WWR) to the Rutte cabinet.

In the report ‘Justice in climate policy’ on the distribution of climate costs, the WRR emphasizes that the impact of climate change is greater in the Caribbean than in the European Netherlands. At the same time, the Council notes that the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement only apply to the European part of the Kingdom due to the actions of the Netherlands.

“A consequence of this is that the non-European part is excluded from climate objectives and cannot claim international financial support from these treaties. As part of the Kingdom, Curaçao, Aruba and Sint Maarten are not independently authorized to conclude treaties, such as the international climate agreements,” the report states.

“The Caribbean part of our Kingdom is also experiencing climate damage: extreme heat, drought and precipitation are increasing and therefore also the risk of scarcity, deterioration of quality of life and poverty,” said the WRR, which cites hurricane Irma as an example of vulnerability of the islands. “Many houses and other buildings have still not been repaired. Hurricane Irma shows that well-thought-out climate policy, including policy on preventing and repairing climate damage, is essential for the entire Kingdom of the Netherlands.”

The Caribbean parts of the Kingdom not only have no access to international funds, they are also not entitled to national funds. This even applies to the special municipalities of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, for which there is no place in the National Delta Program either. State Secretary Van Huffelen has promised, among other things, to open the SDE fund for sustainability to the (island) countries, but there seems to be little progress.

In the meantime, Greenpeace Netherlands is preparing a court case to force the Dutch government to take a more active interest in the consequences of climate change in the Caribbean. After the publication of an alarming report by VU scientists that large parts of Bonaire are at risk of being swallowed up by the sea in the course of this century, Minister for Climate and Energy Jetten has appointed a quartermaster to set up the Bonaire Climate Table. But his colleague Harbers from Infrastructure and Water Management does not yet give the impression that he takes the climate risks on the BES islands seriously.
Bron: Curacao Chronicle

