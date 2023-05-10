26 C
BNR | Greenpeace klaagt Nederlandse Staat aan voor klimaatbeleid Bonaire

Deen Van Essen Er hangt opnieuw een klimaatrechtzaak boven het hoofd van de Nederlandse Staat. Dit keer over het klimaatbeleid dat het Bonaire zou moeten beschermen. Net als...
Opinie | Seu en het territoriaal gedrag

Opinie Dr. Jeff Sybesma Diverse diersoorten vertonen territoriaal gedrag. De tijger gebruikt secretie uit een geurklier, beren en een antilopensoort markeren hun territorium met merktekens en honden doen...
Democracy now! | Thursday, May 11, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
Extra | Journaal 11 mei 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
PBC | Witwasrisico’s online gaming Curaçao ronduit alarmerend

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De 3e seminar Opsporing & Rechtshandhaving E-gaming met als thema ‘Trustkantoren, vergunninghouders & case study 1.0​’​, was een zeer boeiende, maar ook een bijeenkomst...
PBC | Huiszoeking voormalig minister Sint-Maarten Emmanuel

Persbureau Curacao PHILIPSBURG – De woning van voormalig VROMI-minister Christophe Emmanuel, nu onafhankelijk parlementslid, is gisterochtend doorzocht. Volgens een persbericht van het Openbaar Ministerie zijn er onder leiding van...
Democracy now! | Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

