Democracy now! | Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 5 april 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

NOS | 120 miljoen euro naar Caribisch Nederland voor hervormingen

Curaçao, Aruba en Sint-Maarten krijgen tot 2027 zo'n 120 miljoen euro van Nederland om hervormingen in de publieke sector tot stand te brengen. Staatssecretaris Van Huffelen van...
10

NTR | ‘Hiv-taboe houdt epidemie in stand’

Melissa Stamper Nieuw onderzoek op de Caribische eilanden laat zien hoe de taboe op hiv deze epidemie in stand houdt. Op Aruba testen mensen zich te laat, komen...
1

DH | Four countries sign Mutual Regulation

THE HAGUE--The legal basis for a sustainable collaboration to execute reforms in the public sector of the Dutch Caribbean countries has been created with the signatures of...
1

AntilliaansDagblad | Oude coalitie Bonaire gaat voor nog vier jaar

Conceptakkoord wordt eind volgende week verwacht Kralendijk - De Union Patriotiko Boneriano (UPB) en Movementu di Pueblo Bonariano (MPB) zeggen tot de gezamenlijke conclusie te zijn gekomen dat...
0
Democracy now! | Wednesday, April 5, 2023
