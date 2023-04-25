Democracy now! | Tuesday, April 25, 2023

25 C
Extra | Journaal 25 april 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Nu.cw | Zorgen over Caribische gulden bij Staten

Een flink aantal Statenleden heeft zijn zorgen geuit over de invoering van de Caribische Gulden. Volgens de Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) is het...
Nu.cw | Green Force zamelt bijna 2 miljoen kilo recycle-afval in

Milieu- en recyclingorganisatie Green Force heeft in de afgelopen zes jaren (2016-2022) bijna twee miljoen kilo afval ingezameld. Het gaat dan vooral om plastic flessen, plastic doppen...
PBC | Visser valt van de rotsen en verdrinkt

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Gisteravond is een visser van de rotsen aan de kust van Bandabou gevallen en verdronken. Dat gebeurde op Watamula, De visser werd op Playa...
PBC | Driemaster Capitán Miranda komt zaterdag aan op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Uruguayaanse Capitán Miranda komt zaterdag 29 april aan op Curaçao. Naar verwachting loopt de driemaster tussen acht en negen uur in de ochtend...
Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

