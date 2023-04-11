26 C
Willemstad
• dinsdag 11 april 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

Democracy now! | Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 11 april 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

Nu.cw | CAH start met onderzoek naar herstel Landhuis Hato

Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH) is een onderzoek gestart naar de schade die is aangebracht aan Landhuis Hato en de graven op het terrein. Dit doet de holding...
0

Nu.cw | Actieve bestrijding illegale stroom- en watertap

Zeven weekendhuizen in Lagun zijn betrapt op illegaal water en stroom aftappen. Dat blijkt uit een controle van Aqualectra. Het bedrijf zegt actief bezig te zijn om...
0

PBC | UPDATE: Vermiste man van 67 op Curaçao dood gevonden in Seru Fortuna

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De 67-jarige Antonio Isidro Cathalina, die afgelopen donderdag zijn huis in Seru Fortuna verliet en daarna als vermist werd opgegeven, is vanochtend dood gevonden,...
0

PBC | Zes seminars over de Curaçaose online goksector

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Comtado Carib organiseert een zestal seminars op Curaçao over de goksector, opsporing & rechtshandhaving e-gaming. Een hele reeks aan mensen uit de politiek, het...
0
- Advertisement -spot_img

Democracy now! | Tuesday, April 11, 2023

HomeLandenInternationaalDemocracy now! | Tuesday, April 11, 2023
20
0 reacties

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
InternationaalDemocracy Now!Videos
Document laatst aangepast :

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikel
Extra | Journaal 11 april 2023
Volgend artikel
ParadiseFM | Capitan Miran komt naar Curaçao

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 