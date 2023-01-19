26.3 C
Willemstad
• donderdag 19 januari 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

ParadiseFM | Ruim 1,4 miljoen passagiers op Hato

Het aantal reizigers dat vorig jaar via luchthaven Hato vloog is gestegen. In 2022 telde de airport ruim 1,4 miljoen vertrekkende, aankomende en overstappende passagiers. In coronajaar...
0

Democracy now! | Thursday, January 19, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 19 januari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
- Advertentie -

Nu.cw | Huldigingsparade voor Gabriëla Dos Santos

Miss Universe Curaçao Gabriëla Dos Santos wordt zondag gehuldigd met een parade. De organisatie is in handen van de Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB). Dos Santos bereikte zaterdag...
0

Nu.cw | Openen grens met Venezuela brengt risico’s met zich mee

De kans op risico’s bij het openen van grens met Venezuela, ligt op de loer. Daarom vind Aruba het belangrijk om gesprekken te voeren met buurlanden en...
0

PBC | Jamir Barton ontkent fraude bij Gaming Control Board Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Jamir Barton, het enige lid van de raad van commissarissen van de Gaming Control Board op Curaçao, wordt beschuldigd van fraude. Barton ontkent de...
0

PBC | Openbaar Ministerie bevestigt aangifte premier vanwege onregelmatigheden bij het Arubahuis

Persbureau Curacao ORANJESTAD – Het Openbaar Ministerie op Aruba bevestigt dat premier Evelyn Wever-Croes aangifte heeft gedaan vanwege vermeende onregelmatigheden in het Arubahuis in Den Haag. Wanneer zij dat...
0
- Advertentie -
HomeLandenInternationaal

Democracy now! | Thursday, January 19, 2023

0 reacties

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Artikel delen

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
InternationaalDemocracy Now!Videos

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Document laatst aangepast :

Lees ook

Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 19 januari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

PBC | Twee Curaçaoënaars veroordeeld tot doodstraf in Marokko

Persbureau Curacao MARAKESH – Het gerechtshof in Marokko heeft twee Curacaoënaars veroordeeld tot de...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 18 januari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Bonaire

NTR | Staatssecretaris Uslu over Bonairiaanse media: ‘Onafhankelijkheid is een grote zorg’

Marit Severijnse Staatssecretaris Gunay Uslu (Cultuur en Media) maakt zich zorgen over de onafhankelijkheid...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists...
0

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken
- Advertentie -

Nieuwe reacties

- Advertentie -

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 