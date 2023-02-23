26 C
PBC | Protestantse en Evangelische kerkleiders op Curaçao hekelen staatssecretaris en Tweede Kamer om druk homohuwelijk

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Vereniging van Christelijke Pastors APK hekelt de suggestie van staatssecretaris Alexandra van Huffelen dat Curaçao, Aruba en Sint Maarten onrecht begaan met hun...
Democracy now! | Thursday, February 23, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
Extra | Journaal 23 februari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Nu.cw | Veel politie-optredens tijdens Marcha di Despedida

De politie heeft dinsdag tijdens Marcha di Despedida vaak moeten optreden tegen horecazaken en feestgangers. Vooral het aantal plekken waar mensen artikelen verkochten langs de weg, is...
PBC | Curaçao goed voor 100 miljoen kijkers op de Super Bowl

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Sandals Resorts International heeft afgelopen zondag haar nieuwste project op Curaçao lieten zien tijdens de Super Bowl op Fox Television. De 15 seconden durende...
PBC | Man overlijdt na problemen in zee bij Boka

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Een man is gisteren na het zwemmen in elkaar gezakt en overleden. Toegesneld ambulancepersoneel kon niets meer voor hem doen. Het incident gebeurde op...
PBC | Incestzaak 8-jarig meisje op Curaçao uitgesteld, oom heeft tijd nodig voor goede verdediging

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De oom die zijn 8-jarig nichtje zou hebben misbruikt heeft van de rechter uitstel gekregen omdat hij meer tijd nodig heeft om zijn verdediging...
Democracy now! | Thursday, February 23, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

