PBC | Nieuw plan voor veerdienst Curaçao-Bonaire

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Een nieuw plan om een veerverbinding tussen Curaçao en Bonaire te starten is nu ook door het toonaangevende Neverlandse maritieme blad Schuttevaer bekend gemaakt....
PBC | Zilver voor zeilster Van Aanholt in Sofia

Persbureau Curacao PALMA DE MALLORCA – De zeilsters Odile van Aanholt en Annette Duetz zijn bij de strijd om de Troféo Princesa Sofia als tweede geëindigd in de...
PBC | Piet Wortel negentig dagen langer in voorarrest

Persbureau Curacao ROTTERDAM – Piet Wortel blijft negentig dagen langer in voorarrest. De rechtbank in Rotterdam heeft besloten zijn voorarrest te verlengen. Wortel zou donderdag 30 maart op...
Opinie | Kenmerkend aan de Huffelshuffle: één stap vooruit, twee achteruit

Door Rob Hoogland | Telegraaf Dat was een Huffelshuffle met verstrekkende financiële gevolgen, mag je wel zeggen: 200 miljoen naar Aruba, Curaçao en Sint Maarten, bonnetjes niet nodig. Ik...
NTR | Arubaanse premier wil opheldering van Nederland over de dood van Nigel Hill

John Samson De Arubaanse premier Evelyn Wever-Croes heeft met staatssecretaris Alexandra van Huffelen (Koninkrijksrelaties) gesproken over de dood van Nigel Hill. Zij wil opheldering voor de nabestaanden op...
CC | Opposition parties want approval of medical cannabis bill

WILLEMSTAD - Opposition parties MAN and KEM want the bill for the export of medicinal cannabis to be approved. The parties have been waiting for an answer...
Democracy now! | Thursday, April 6, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

