CC | Miss Curaçao can still participate in Miss Universe

WILLEMSTAD – Miss Curaçao can still participate in the Miss Universe elections this Saturday in New Orleans. Gabriela dos Santos tested positive for Corona last week and almost saw her performance come to an end.

But the infection and the disease developed mildly and therefore she is fit just in time to participate in the 71st edition in America.

Gabriela founded the Light4change foundation, a non-profit organization that aims to raise awareness against cyberbullying.

The highest placement ever for Curaçao in a Miss Universe pageant was the first runner-up title in 1968 with Annemarie Braafheid, the wife of the recently deceased Stanley Brown.

