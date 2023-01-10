26 C
Democracy now! | Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 10 januari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

Nu.cw | Kenley’s locker voor Curaçao Medical Centre

Kenley Jansen en zijn vrouw Gianni hebben via de Kenley Jansen Foundation een ‘Kenley’s Locker’ geschonken aan de kinderafdeling van het Curaçao Medical Center (CMC). Dat meldt...
0
Nu.cw | Ed Nijpels brengt bezoek aan Bonaire

Ed Nijpels is deze week op werkbezoek op Bonaire. Dat meldt het Openbaar Lichaam Bonaire (OLB). Op het vliegveld van Bonaire werd Nijpels verwelkomd door gedeputeerde van...
0

Nu.cw | Penshonado’s betalen tijdelijk lagere huur

Gepensioneerde huurders van Fundashon Kas Popular (FKP) krijgen tijdelijk lagere huurkosten. Dat meldt de organisatie. De prijs van de woningen gaat met tien procent omlaag. Het gaat...
0

NTR | Woon je in de Caribische gemeenten? Dan heb je minder rechten

John Samson Met zwangerschapsverlof gaan of een ww-uitkering aanvragen? Met het openbaar vervoer naar je werk? Dat kan dus niet in de drie ‘bijzondere gemeenten’ van Nederland. Zo...
0

CC | Miss Curaçao can still participate in Miss Universe

0 reacties

WILLEMSTAD – Miss Curaçao can still participate in the Miss Universe elections this Saturday in New Orleans. Gabriela dos Santos tested positive for Corona last week and almost saw her performance come to an end. 

But the infection and the disease developed mildly and therefore she is fit just in time to participate in the 71st edition in America.

Gabriela founded the Light4change foundation, a non-profit organization that aims to raise awareness against cyberbullying.

The highest placement ever for Curaçao in a Miss Universe pageant was the first runner-up title in 1968 with Annemarie Braafheid, the wife of the recently deceased Stanley Brown.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

