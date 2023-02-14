26 C
Willemstad
• woensdag 15 februari 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

Democracy now! | Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

NTR | Doodschieten of inslapen? ‘Politie op Bonaire kan niet met honden omgaan’

Nathaly Evertsz Hondeninstructeur Norbert Tadema dient een klacht in tegen de politie op Bonaire. Honden worden na een bijtincident vaak onterecht ingeslapen of zelfs doodgeschoten door agenten, zegt...
0

DH | Eight witnesses to be heard in Frans Richardson’s appeal

PHILIPSBURG--Eight witnesses will be heard in connection with the appeal filed by former Member of Parliament (MP) Frans Richardson against his conviction in the Aquamarine investigation. On November...
0
- Advertentie -

AntilliaansDagblad | Nieuwbouwproject vmbo/mbo Bonaire

Kralendijk - Binnenkort wordt gestart met de bouw van een schoolcomplex voor beroeps- en volwasseneneducatie op Bonaire. In dit gebouw worden het mbo en het leerlandschap techniek...
0

AntilliaansDagblad | Stinapa bereidt zich voor op sargassum

Kralendijk - Stichting Natuurparken Bonaire (Stinapa) is begonnen met de voorbereidingen op de mogelijke komst van sargassum. Rangers zijn druk in weer om opblaasbare drijvende ‘vangarmen’ neer te...
0

AntilliaansDagblad | Toerisme opent 2023 met record

Oranjestad - Aruba ontving vorige maand meer toeristen dan in dezelfde maand in het recordjaar 2019. Het herstel is 105 procent. Toerismeminister Dangui Oduber (MEP) heeft dit...
0

AntilliaansDagblad | Claim van Advent alsnog afgewezen

Hof trekt vonnis gerecht recht; niet mengen in politieke besluitvorming Willemstad - In hoger beroep is gisteren de miljoenenclaim tegen het Land Curaçao, die de eerste rechter in...
0
- Advertentie -
HomeNieuwsPolitie en Justitie

DH | Procedural hearing in Silvio Matser’s tax case

0 reacties

Parlementslid silvio Matser komt aan bij de rechtbank - foto: Today / Milton PietersPHILIPSBURG–A procedural hearing took place in the Court of Appeals on Tuesday in the tax case of businessman and former Member of Parliament (MP) Silvio Matser.

One year ago, the Court of First Instance sentenced Matser to 22 months for tax crimes and converted a conditional sentence of 18 months for a previous case into prison time.

The conversion was based on Matser being found guilty of money-laundering and tax-related crimes during his probation in the previous case.

Matser and his now-defunct company Energizer NV were irrevocably convicted of tax evasion by the High Court of the Netherlands on January 7, 2020.

The Supreme Court sentenced Matser to 21 months and two weeks in prison, 18 of which were suspended, on three years’ probation. Energizer was ordered to pay a fine of NAf. 3,490,300.

The Court of First Instance handed down its verdict on February 10, 2022, in the “Draco” investigation into Matser and his co-suspects Lionel Jermaine Joseph, Georgiana Feraru and Dylcia Natasha Lake. Draco stemmed from the “Emerald” investigation into fraud and the use of false invoices in Port St. Maarten in 2016.

In this case Matser is accused of having committed tax fraud in collaboration with three companies. One of these companies is Island Wide. Other companies involved in the scheme are State Millennium and Versatile Consulting and Management BV.

During the hearing of the Draco case in October 2021, the prosecutor called for four years’ imprisonment for Matser. His three co-suspects were all facing 18 months.

The court imposed lesser sentences because it did not find all crimes mentioned in the indictments proven. The judge did find it proven that Versatile had failed to report about NAf. 170,000 in turnover tax and State Millennium approximately NAf. 230,000. Island Wide was acquitted of this charge, as the tax department had never handed out a tax-return form.

The court did find it proven that Matser, as the real man in power in these companies, had withheld some NAf. 400,000 in turnover tax and NAf. 335,000 in income tax from the tax authorities.

The court could not identify other sources of illegal assets, such as the alleged purchases of real-estate properties in Romania, four properties in St. Maarten, and a BMW X6.

On the other hand, the court found it proven that Matser was guilty of laundering two vehicles – a 2016 Audi A5 and a 2017 Audi Q7 – with a combined value of more than NAf. 200,000.

Matser was not present for Tuesday’s procedural hearing, but attorney Safira Ibrahim was present in the courtroom. The proceedings were also witnessed by her colleague Nathan Stegerhoek via video conferencing.

The defence lawyers requested the hearing of two witnesses and printouts of no fewer than 885 WhatsApp conversations and data from Matser’s IPhone, which was retrieved in French St. Martin by members of the Anti-Corruption Task Force TBO on April 10, 2019.

After a brief recess, the Appeals Court granted the hearing of one witness. The Prosecutor’s Office was asked to provide printouts of WhatsApp messages to the defence, but only of those which contain incriminating or exonerating information.

The request to read out the data on Matser’s iPhone was rejected because the Court did not see the need for this.
Bron: Daily Herald

Artikel delen

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
Politie en JustitiePolitiekSXM-Daily Herald

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Document laatst aangepast :

Lees ook

Politie en Justitie

DH | Eight witnesses to be heard in Frans Richardson’s appeal

PHILIPSBURG--Eight witnesses will be heard in connection with the appeal filed by former...
0
Gezondheid

AntilliaansDagblad | Claim van Advent alsnog afgewezen

Hof trekt vonnis gerecht recht; niet mengen in politieke besluitvorming Willemstad - In hoger...
0
Aruba

NTR | Ocan: ‘Wij wisten allang dat de marechaussee etnisch profileert’

Joan de Windt & John Samson De Koninklijke Marechaussee mag mensen niet langer controleren...
3
Politie en Justitie

DH | At least 136 people waiting to serve their time in prison

~ 24 sitting inmates undocumented ~ PHILIPSBURG--As of October 2022, based on information provided...
0
Blog Carlson Manuel

Column Kadushi | Dikbetaalde boodschappers

Dossier Koninkrijksrelaties.nl Voor de gevolmachtigde ministers van Curaçao, Aruba en Sint Maarten vormt de...
20
Nederland

PBC | Seksueel wangedrag door piloten KLM: ‘Steeds meer vergreep hij zich aan haar’

Persbureau Curacao SCHIPHOL – KLM heeft een aantal meldingen binnengekregen op haar onlangs geopende...
7

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken
- Advertentie -

Nieuwe reacties

- Advertentie -

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 