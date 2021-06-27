DH | Urologists provide hope for men with erectile dysfunction



CAY HILL–Urologist at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), Dr. Diego Ramos recently performed the first penile prosthetic implantation for a patient who had permanent erectile dysfunction.

Dr. Ramos was assisted by fellow SMMC Urologist Dr. Carlos Rojas and Elliott Garcia-Pietri, Product Specialist from Boston Scientific, who assisted Dr. Ramos remotely through the great technology of smart glasses.

This was shared in a press release on from Mitec Medical on Thursday.

The patient now has a prosthesis called AMS 700, a Boston Scientific company medical solution that is available in the Caribbean through Mitec Medical. This permanent prosthesis offers concealed support for an erection whenever and wherever desired.

According to the release, this procedure allows patients go home the next day. It includes a pair of cylinders implanted in the penis, a pump placed inside the scrotum, and a reservoir of saline placed in the lower abdomen.

Squeezing and releasing the pump moves fluid into the cylinders, creating an erection. Deflate the device by pressing the deflate button on the pump. The penis then returns to a soft, flaccid and natural-looking state.

“The AMS 700 implantation can allow patients to have intimacy again, good self-esteem, and better relationship with their partners,” said Mitec. “Recent data, show that patients report a 97-per-cent satisfaction rate, 96 per cent partners reported sexual activity with the implant to be excellent or satisfactory, 95 per cent patients reported no change or better orgasm following the surgery, and 98 per cent of patients reported satisfactory or excellent erections following the surgery.”

After the procedure, Dr. Ramos said that the patient is doing great and in his own words, “There is no reason for men to suffer in silence, there is a solution that allows them to get back in control of their erectile function.”

Erectile dysfunction is a problem that affects millions of men around the world, and it has a great impact on their quality of life. It can affect men of all ages and in many cases is caused by something physical.

Erectile dysfunction is the inability to achieve or maintain an erection that is firm enough to have sexual intercourse. In other words, the penis does not get hard enough to allow you to have sex.

Common causes include heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, sickle cell disease, high cholesterol, tobacco use, and sleep disorders, among others.

However, with this new device there is hope for men with erectile dysfunction.

Bron: Daily Herald