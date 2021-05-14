30 C
Telegraaf | ’Vakantie naar Aruba en Curaçao mag ook weer’

Yteke de Jong en Koen Nederhof AMSTERDAM - Het reisadvies voor Aruba en Curaçao gaat op geel. Dat bevestigt het Arubaanse bureau voor Toerisme. Eerder deze week werd...
0

Democracy now! | Friday, May 14, 2021

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with...
0

Extra | Journaal 14 mei 2021

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

ParadiseFM | MFK en PNP slaan gesprek COHO af

De coalitiepartijen MFK en PNP willen niet met Knops in gesprek over het COHO. Dat zegt PNP-leider Ruthmilda Larmonie in de Amigoe. Al eerder gaf de nieuwe...
2

ParadiseFM | Laatste kans om tweede Pfizer prik te krijgen

Dit weekend is de laatste kans om een tweede Pfizer vaccinatie te krijgen. Dat kan alleen nog aanstaande zondag tussen twaalf en vijf ‘s middags bij het...
0

ParadiseFM | “Akkoord met Corc nog deze maand”

Refeneria di Korsou (RDK) en potentiële nieuwe uitbater Corc zijn er bijna uit. Ze verwachten deze maand nog tot een akkoord te komen. Dat schrijft het Antilliaans...
0
DH | State Secretary Knops visits St. Maarten, Statia and Saba

Dutch State Secretary Raymond Knops (left) arriving in St. Eustatius in November 2020. (File photo)

PHILIPSBURG–Dutch State Secretary of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations Raymond Knops will pay a working visit to St. Eustatius, Saba and St. Maarten from Sunday to Thursday, May 16-20.

In St. Eustatius, Knops will have meetings with Deputy Government Commissioner Alida Francis, Island Secretary Malvern Dijkshoorn-Lopez, the Island Council and church leaders.

Knops will visit a number of projects in the areas of road infrastructure, nature conservation and water supply, and will speak there with various stakeholders.

He will arrive in Saba on Monday, May 17, where he will meet with Island Governor Jonathan Johnson and Island Secretary Tim Muller, members of the Executive and Island Councils and the Outbreak Management Team (OMT).

The programme also includes discussions about the Saba Package and a visit to a number of related projects. A meeting with the Youth Council has also been scheduled.

On Tuesday, May 18, at the end of the day, Knops will travel to St. Maarten, where he will speak with Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs about “political and administrative developments”. He will also visit a vaccination location and a number of other projects.

Bron: Daily Herald

