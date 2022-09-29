32 C
Willemstad
• woensdag 5 oktober 2022
Meer van redactie curacao

Extra | Journaal 4 oktober 2022

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
1

Democracy now! | Monday, October 3, 2022

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 3 oktober 2022

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
1
- Advertentie -

DH | SNSM extracts three sailors from stranded cargo vessel

MARIGOT--On the instructions of Regional Centre for Surveillance and Rescue Operations Antilles-Guiana CROSS-AG, French-side sea rescue SNSM volunteers went to the assistance of a cargo vessel early...
0

AntilliaansDagblad | Gezaghebber Rijna werpt kritiek verre van zich

Kralendijk - Gezaghebber Edison Rijna van Bonaire benadrukt in een reactie op een publicatie waarin zijn integriteit als gezaghebber en die van een niet bij naam genoemde...
5

AntilliaansDagblad | Zwemmen van punt naar punt rond Aruba

Oranjestad - De ervaren Arubaanse openwaterzwemmer Deaxo Croes is na een geslaagde zwemtocht van zo’n dertien uur zaterdag bij Baby Beach weer veilig aan land gekomen. Hij...
0

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Vol ambitie en met veel vertrouwen’

Securitas Antias viert 40-jarig jubileum Willemstad - Het beveiligingsbedrijf Securitas Antias bv heeft gisteren, samen met haar medewerkers en een groot aantal gepensioneerde ex-collega’s, op feestelijke wijze haar...
0
HomeMediaDemocracy Now!

Democracy now! | Thursday, September 29, 2022

0 reacties


Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Artikel delen

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
Democracy Now!InternationaalVideos

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Document laatst aangepast :

Lees ook

Democracy Now!

Democracy now! | Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists...
0
Extrá

Extra | Journaal 4 oktober 2022

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
1
Democracy Now!

Democracy now! | Monday, October 3, 2022

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists...
0
Extrá

Extra | Journaal 3 oktober 2022

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
1
Democracy Now!

Democracy now! | Friday, September 30, 2022

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists...
0
Extrá

Extra | Journaal 30 september 2022

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken
- Advertentie -

Nieuwe reacties

- Advertentie -

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 