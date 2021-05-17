Meer van redactie curacao

Democracy now! | Monday, May 15, 2021

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with...
0

Extra | Journaal 17 mei 2021

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

Nu.cw | ‘Nederland stuurt vaccins voor heel Suriname’

Nederland heeft toegezegd ongeveer 700.000 coronavaccins naar Suriname te sturen, ruim voldoende voor de gehele bevolking. De Surinaamse president Chan Santokhi zei dit zaterdag tijdens een bijeenkomst,...
0

Nu.cw | Voedselbank Curaçao krijgt donatie van 100.000 gulden

Stichting Johannes Bosco heeft een donatie van 100.000 gulden toegezegd aan de Voedselbank Curaçao. Dat is een verdubbeling van het bedrag dat de Voedselbank vorig jaar ontving...
0

ParadiseFM | Stranden overdag toegankelijk; avondklok vanaf 23 uur

De regering kondigde vanmorgen nieuwe versoepelingen van de coronamaatregelen aan. Al deze maatregelen gaan in op woensdag 19 mei. Hier staan ze op een rij: De avondklok...
2

ParadiseFM | Morgen laatste vaccinatiedag in Sambil

Winkelcentrum Sambil stopt woensdag als vaccinatiecentrum. Dat betekent dat morgen, dinsdag 18 mei, de laatste dag is dat mensen daar voor hun coronavaccin terecht kunnen. De sporthal...
0
- Advertisement -spot_img

Democracy now! | Monday, May 15, 2021

HomeMediaDemocracy Now!Democracy now! | Monday, May 15, 2021
0
0 reacties


Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
Democracy Now!InternationaalVideos
Document laatst aangepast :

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikelExtra | Journaal 17 mei 2021
Volgend artikelParadiseFM | Code geel zorgt voor meer boekingen

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Meest geraadpleegde media

 
 

Veel van onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 