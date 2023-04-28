DH | Thousands hit the road on J’ouvert morning

PHILIPSBURG–Thousands of revellers took to the road early Thursday morning for the return of J’ouvert after a four-year hiatus.

Revellers made their way through the streets jamming non-stop for hours behind one of the 10 trucks/bands with drinks in hand and powder in the air. Water trucks were conveniently stationed at key locations to spray the crowd with a welcomed relief from the heat.

As is customary in every J’ouvert, there were masqueraders who stood out from the crowd with extraordinary and creative costumes. Some revellers were dressed as priests, some wore Egyptian costumes and some came out in their pyjamas. There were those seen in tutus while a group chose to portray prisoners.

Spectators lined the streets the entire route to enjoy the good vibes and the bands as they passed by.

Bron: Daily Herald