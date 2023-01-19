26.3 C
Willemstad
• donderdag 19 januari 2023
ParadiseFM | Ruim 1,4 miljoen passagiers op Hato

Het aantal reizigers dat vorig jaar via luchthaven Hato vloog is gestegen. In 2022 telde de airport ruim 1,4 miljoen vertrekkende, aankomende en overstappende passagiers. In coronajaar...
Democracy now! | Thursday, January 19, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
Extra | Journaal 19 januari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Nu.cw | Huldigingsparade voor Gabriëla Dos Santos

Miss Universe Curaçao Gabriëla Dos Santos wordt zondag gehuldigd met een parade. De organisatie is in handen van de Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB). Dos Santos bereikte zaterdag...
0

Nu.cw | Openen grens met Venezuela brengt risico’s met zich mee

De kans op risico’s bij het openen van grens met Venezuela, ligt op de loer. Daarom vind Aruba het belangrijk om gesprekken te voeren met buurlanden en...
PBC | Jamir Barton ontkent fraude bij Gaming Control Board Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Jamir Barton, het enige lid van de raad van commissarissen van de Gaming Control Board op Curaçao, wordt beschuldigd van fraude. Barton ontkent de...
PBC | Openbaar Ministerie bevestigt aangifte premier vanwege onregelmatigheden bij het Arubahuis

Persbureau Curacao ORANJESTAD – Het Openbaar Ministerie op Aruba bevestigt dat premier Evelyn Wever-Croes aangifte heeft gedaan vanwege vermeende onregelmatigheden in het Arubahuis in Den Haag. Wanneer zij dat...
DH | TEATT minister addresses PFP’s concern about bridge

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Arthur Lambriex says the Simpson Bay bridge house is the focus.

Lambriex provided clarity to concerns raised recently by Party for Progress (PFP) regarding the widening of the Simpson Bay bridge, during the live Council of Ministers press briefing on Wednesday.

He said that his focus was not on the widening of the bridge, but rather on the bridge house. He noted that in the recent months there have been instances of damage sustained to the bridge house due to larger ships with wider fly-bridges coming through the Simpson Bay bridge channel.

“My main concern was with that article on my first 100 days in office, is when that bridge house is re-built it is moved further back,” he added.
Bron: Daily Herald

Sint MaartenTransport en logistieke sectorSXM-Daily Herald

