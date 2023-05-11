26 C
Willemstad
• vrijdag 12 mei 2023
DH | Searches conducted at Emmanuel’s residence

PHILIPSBURG–The residence of former VROMI Minister Christophe Emmanuel, now an Independent Member of Parliament (MP), was searched on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, on suspicion concerning abuse of position, the commitment of fraud and forgery, and the acceptance of bribes.

According to a press release from the Prosecutor’s Office,multiple searches were conducted under the direction of the Judge of Instruction at the suspect’s residence and workplaces. More searches were conducted at the residences of other possible accomplices, the release said. “The house searches are part of a criminal investigation called ‘Jasmine.’ This investigation focuses on several project tenders as well as issued permits.

The suspicion concerns [abuse -Ed.] of position, the commitment of fraud and forgery, and the acceptance of bribery.” The ‘Jasmine’ investigation is being conducted by the National Detectives (“Landsrecherche”), with ssistance from the Detective Cooperaton Team RST, under the direction of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of St. Maarten and the Central Team of the Attorney General’s Office of Curaçao, St. Maarten, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. The investigation is ongoing, it was stated in the release.

Bron: Daily Herald

Sint MaartenSXM-Daily Herald
