31 C
Willemstad
• zaterdag 15 juni 2024
Meer van redactie curacao

ParadiseFM | Curaçao verwelkomde 53.970 verblijfsbezoekers in mei 2024

Het Curaçaose toerismebureau CTB is heel blij met de cijfers van afgelopen maand. In totaal kwamen bijna 54.000 verblijfstoeristen in mei naar ons eiland. Dat is een...
0

CC | Parliament to discuss Calmes’ proposal to ban same-sex marriage next week

WILLEMSTAD - The amendment proposed by MP Rennox Calmes to the Constitution of Curaçao to prohibit same-sex marriage will be discussed next week in a meeting of...
0

NOS | Tweede verdachte vast voor dood Nederlandse marechaussee op Curaçao

Op Curaçao is een tweede verdachte aangehouden vanwege de dood van de Nederlandse adjudant van de Koninklijke Marechaussee die daar eind vorige maand werd doodgeschoten. De 22-jarige inwoner...
0

Democracy now! | Friday, June 14, 2024

﻿ Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 14 juni 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

PBC | Curaçao verwelkomt bijna 54.000 verblijfstoeristen in mei

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Curaçao heeft in mei bijna 54.000 verblijfstoeristen verwelkomd, een stijging van 24 procent vergeleken met mei vorig jaar. Dit resultaat bevestigt volgens toeristenbureau CTB...
0
- Advertisement -spot_img

DH | Police commend pupils for completing traffic exams

HomeLandenSint MaartenDH | Police commend pupils for completing traffic exams
0
0 reacties
Primary school pupils across the island successfully completed traffic examinations.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM announced on Wednesday the successful completion of traffic examinations for primary school pupils across the island.

KPSM thanked all the primary schools for inviting it to be part of this important initiative.

The KPSM Traffic Department has actively supervised these critical exams over the past few weeks, ensuring young participants receive essential guidance and support to understand road safety and traffic regulations.

Dedicated officers collaborated closely with schools to provide a secure and educational experience for the pupils. This joint effort highlights the importance of early education in road safety, aiming to instil responsible behaviour in future drivers and pedestrians.

KPSM management said the police force is honoured to contribute to the education and safety of young citizens and management deeply appreciates the commitment and effort of officers who volunteered their time and expertise to ensure the success of these examinations.

KPSM firmly believes that sustained collaboration and education are key to creating a safer environment for all road users in St. Maarten.

Bron: Daily Herald

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
Sint MaartenOnderwijsPolitie en JustitieSXM-Daily Herald
Document laatst aangepast :

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikel
AntilliaansDagblad | Jeugdhonkballers in Florida
Volgend artikel
CC | Second Chamber to decide on Curaçao-Malta tax treaty within 30 days

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Meer - DH | Police commend pupils for completing traffic exams

Internationaal

Democracy now! | Friday, June 14, 2024

﻿ Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 14 juni 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

PBC | Curaçao verwelkomt bijna 54.000 verblijfstoeristen in mei

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Curaçao heeft in mei bijna 54.000 verblijfstoeristen verwelkomd, een stijging van 24 procent vergeleken met mei vorig jaar. Dit resultaat bevestigt volgens toeristenbureau CTB de status...
0
Curaçao

PBC | UPDATE: Gezochte Sebelon snel gevonden

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De 19-jarige Ingemar Sebelon, geboren op Curaçao, en verdacht van een zedendelict en mishandeling is aangehouden. De politie had het publiek om hulp gevraagd, omdat hij...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Lichaam gevonden in een verlaten huis op Berg Altena

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – In een verlaten gebouw op Berg Altena is gisteren in de late namiddag een levenloos lichaam ontdekt. Dat meldt de politie. Een voorbijganger zag een man bewegingloos...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Hof bevestigt boete van bijna 69 duizend gulden voor Taxi Associatie

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Het Gerecht in Hoger Beroep heeft opnieuw een administratieve boete opgelegd aan de Dutch Caribbean Taxi Association, DCTA. Dat was geëist door de Fair Trade Authority...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Overheid van Curaçao en Defensie tekenen nieuwe overeenkomst sociaal vormingstraject

De regering van Curaçao heeft gisteren een overeenkomst op Marinebasis Parera ondertekend om het ‘Sociaal Vormings Traject’ voor het eiland te professionaliseren. Daarbij waren meerdere ministers aanwezig en de commandant...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Man aangehouden (59) met vals rijbewijs

Gistermiddag heeft de politie in Otrobanda een 59-jarige, op Curaçao geboren man aangehouden. De aanhouding vond plaats bij een niet nader genoemde overheidsinstantie in de omgeving van Otrobanda, waar...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Ambtenaren krijgen vandaag hun vakantiegeld uitbetaald

Ambtenaren krijgen vandaag hun vakantiegeld uitbetaald in plaats van aanstaande maandag. Dat heeft minister van Bestuur, Planning en Dienstverlening Ornelio ‘Kid’ Martina bekend gemaakt. Vakbond ABVO had op 20 mei...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Opnieuw brand bij vuilstortplaats Malpais

Iets voor middernacht is er gisteren brand ontdekt in het noordwestelijke deel van de vuilstortplaats Malpais. Volgens Selikor werden onmiddellijk voorzorgsmaatregelen genomen om de brand samen met de brandweer...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Energis opent ‘production plant’ voor biobrandstof

Gisteren vond de opening plaats van de nieuwe Energis-productiefaciliteit. De Biofuel Production Plant valt op door zijn technologische innovatie en is het resultaat van een miljoeneninvestering. Bij de opening...
0
Curaçao

CC | Second Chamber to decide on Curaçao-Malta tax treaty within 30 days

THE HAGUE - The Second Chamber of the Dutch Parliament will make a decision within thirty days on parliamentarian Gwendell Mercelina's motion regarding the approval of the tax treaty...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Jeugdhonkballers in Florida

Willemstad - De Curaçaose selectie van honkballers van 17 jaar en jonger (U17) van het Elite Development Program (EDP) is aangekomen in Vero Beach, Florida. Dit team, versterkt met...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Pers mag provoceren’

Oranjestad - ,,De pers heeft een belangrijke maatschappelijke functie om zaken bloot te leggen en deze kritische informatie met het publiek te delen. In die journalistieke vrijheid wordt objectieve...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Vakantiegeld vóór Vaderdag

Willemstad - Ambtenaren krijgen iets vroeger dan normaal het vakantiegeld uitgekeerd. De ministerraad is deze week akkoord gegaan met het verzoek van ambtenarenvakbond Abvo en oppositiepartij KEM om vóór...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | VVD’er Szabó staatssecretaris voor de PVV

Willemstad/Den Haag - De 62-jarige VVD’er Zsolt Szabó is de beoogde PVV-staatssecretaris Koninkrijksrelaties en Digitalisering. Onder meer de NOS bericht dat hij nu nog vicepresident is van Capgemini, een...
0
Bouw en vastgoedsector

AntilliaansDagblad | Nieuwbouw consulaat VS vertraagd

Geen budget uit Washington Willemstad - De nieuwbouw van het Amerikaanse consulaat op Curaçao, waarover al drie jaar wordt gesproken, is vertraagd. Margy Bond, die afgelopen week afscheid nam als...
0
Curaçao

Telegraaf | Tweede verdachte van moord op adjudant op Curaçao opgepakt

  WILLEMSTAD - Op Curaçao heeft een 22-jarige man zich woensdagavond bij een politiebureau op het eiland aangegeven. Hij wordt verdacht van moord op de Nederlandse adjudant van de Koninklijke...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Thursday, June 13, 2024

﻿ Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 13 juni 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

PBC | Luchtruimproblemen Puerto Rico zorgen voor vertragingen op Hato

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Passagiers op de Winairvlucht 804 van Curacao naar Sint Maarten waren al op weg naar de startbaan, toen het toestel stopte en iedereen uitmoest stappen. Problemen met...
0
Aruba

PBC | 1 op de 13 inwoners op Curaçao is gedwongen gemigreerd en heeft geen papieren

Persbureau Curacao NEW YORK – Curaçao heeft een opvallende statistiek: één op de dertien inwoners is iemand die gedwongen is gemigreerd en heeft geen verblijfspapieren. Het gaat om ruim 17.000...
0
Aruba

PBC | PVV-staatssecretaris Ferenc Zsolt Szabó nog geen ervaring met Koninkrijksrelaties

Persbureau Curacao DEN HAAG – Ferenc Zsolt Szabó, een ervaren politicus met een achtergrond in digitalisering en ICT neemt de gecombineerde portefeuille Koninkrijksrelaties en Digitalisering over van Alexandra van Huffelen...
0
Aruba

NOS | Een op de vijf inwoners op Aruba is vluchteling of zoekt bescherming

Aruba voert een opmerkelijk lijstje aan van de VN-vluchtelingenorganisatie UNHCR: per hoofd van de bevolking huisvest het eiland de meeste vluchtelingen ter wereld. Eén op de vijf inwoners is...
4
Aruba

Telegraaf | Dit zijn alle ministers in het nieuwe kabinet-Schoof

Den Haag - De invulling van het nieuwe kabinet-Schoof wordt steeds duidelijker. Oud-Kamerlid Reinette Klever wordt door de PVV naar voren geschoven als minister voor Buitenlandse handel en Ontwikkelingshulp...
9
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Colombia voert extreem zware beveiliging door voor VN-top

Colombia gaat rond de twaalfduizend militairen en politieagenten inzetten om de veiligheid te garanderen tijdens een top van de Verenigde Naties die van 21 oktober tot 1 november wordt...
0
Sint Maarten

ParadiseFM | Muzikant op Sint Maarten doodgeschoten

Op Sint Maarten is een man doodgeschoten. Het incident vond plaats op Guana Bay Road rond kwart over negen dinsdagvond bij de ingang van het sociale woningproject Hope Estate. ...
1
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Minister laat kartonopslag in Sans Souci opruimen

Op bevel van minister Silvania is gisteren de veelbesproken karton-scrap yard opgeruimd. Stapels karton en grote machines zijn verwijderd. Op 23 september vorig jaar gaf de minister van Gezondheid,...
2
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Delegatie IMF praat met regering over economische ontwikkelingen

Een delegatie van het Internationaal Monetair Fonds is op Curaçao voor besprekingen met de regering en verschillende andere organisaties. Gisteren was er een succesvolle ‘Courtesy Meeting’ met de Raad...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | CASHA: Bezettingsgraad in mei iets hoger dan vorig jaar

De bezettingsgraad van kleine accommodaties op Curaçao die zijn aangesloten bij toerismeorganisatie CASHA was in mei van dit jaar iets hoger dan in april. Dat blijkt uit de laatste...
0
Curaçao

NTR | Bewoners Curaçaose wijk Jongbloed vrezen nieuw orkaanseizoen door slechte afwatering

Kim Hendriksen De bewoners van de wijk Jongbloed zijn diep bezorgd over de staat van de afwateringskanalen en rooien in hun wijk. Nu het orkaanseizoen begonnen is, en de voorspelling...
0
Aruba

CC | Dutch Caribbean islands must prepare for a PVV State Secretary

THE HAGUE - In the new Schoof cabinet, the PVV (Party for Freedom) will have four state secretaries, including one for the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations. This...
1
Sint Maarten

DH | Police halt destruction of coastline by Flamingo Beach Hilton Vacation Club

PELICAN KEY--Police halted unauthorised construction activities along the Pelican Key, Simpson Bay, shoreline on the morning of Saturday, June 8, following reports from St. Maarten Pride Foundation. T he organisation...
0
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Cecilia zet vraagtekens bij beveiliging Cyrill Vrolijk

‘Het is kinderspel in vergelijking met vroeger’ Kralendijk - Oud-griffier Willem A. Cecilia zegt met verbazing kennis te hebben genomen van een artikel in het lokale dagblad Boneriano waarbij op...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Subsidieproblemen Stichting voor Verstandelijk Gehandicapten Aruba

Oranjestad - De Stichting voor Verstandelijk Gehandicapten Aruba (SVGA) heeft dit jaar 150.000 florin aan extra subsidie nodig. In 2025 loopt dit bedrag op tot zeker 600.000 florin. Krijgt de...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Groundbreaking’ TUI Blue

Project hoteliersfamilie Vogels en ontwikkelaars Van Alstede Willemstad - De symbolische start van de bouw van het nieuwe TUI Blue Curaçao Resort is een feit. Gisteren vond de ‘groundbreaking’ plaats...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Vertegenwoordiging is de lijm en aanjager’

Edson Hato blikt terug op zijn eerste 9 maanden, en ook vooruit Willemstad - Sinds het aantreden van Edson Hato als Vertegenwoordiger van Nederland op Aruba, Curaçao en Sint Maarten...
0
Bouw en vastgoedsector

AntilliaansDagblad | Stalen constructie moet lager

VVRP-minister moet handhaven bij bouwsel Stadsrust Willemstad - Omwonenden van het landgoed Stadsrust, waar een landhuis bij hoort en dat gelegen is tussen de Kaya Panacea en de Nieuwe Caracasbaaiweg,...
1
Aruba

ParadiseFM | ‘Marco Pastors nieuwe staatssecretaris voor Koninkrijksrelaties’

In Nederland is er dinsdag een akkoord bereikt over de ministersploeg voor het eerste kabinet van premier Dick Schoof. Daarbij wordt de naam van Marco Pastors genoemd als staatssecretaris...
16
Algemeen nieuws

CN | Curaçaose moederbedrijf BitStarz failliet verklaard

Dama NV, het moederbedrijf van onder andere cryptocasino BitStarz, is failliet verklaard op Curaçao. Een Oostenrijkse gokker vroeg het faillissement aan nadat het gokbedrijf hem weigerde € 816.852 te...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Wednesday, June 12, 2024

﻿ Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 12 juni 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

PBC | Politie is op zoek naar Kervin Sandro Kani

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Op bevel van de Officier van Justitie vraagt de politie om hulp bij de opsporing van de verdachte Kervin Sandro Kani. De 26-jarige man, geboren op...
0
Comin' up

PBC | Line-up Curaçao North Sea Jazz Festival 2024 compleet

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Op donderdag 29 augustus is AFRO 23 aan de line-up van het Curaçao North Sea Jazz Festival toegevoegd en op vrijdag Joss Stone. Aloe Blacc en Kamasi...
0
Politie en Justitie

PBC | Rechter: minister Charles Cooper moet wel tegen kritiek kunnen

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – MFK-minister Charles Cooper van VVRP moet wel tegen een stootje kunnen. Openbare figuren zoals hij worden vaak geconfronteerd met scherpe kritiek en harde woorden. Dit valt onder...
3
Sint Maarten

PBC | Jonge jongen vermoord op Sint Maarten

Persbureau Curacao PHILIPSBURG – Op Sint Maarten is een jonge jongen doodgeschoten. Het incident vond plaats op Guana Bay Road rond 21:15 uur gisteravond bij de ingang van het sociale...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Bonevacia verovert EK-brons op 400 meter en overwint depressie

Persbureau Curacao ROME – Liemarvin Bonevacia heeft bij de EK atletiek in Rome brons veroverd op de 400 meter. De 35-jarige atleet uit Curaçao liep een indrukwekkende race en finishte...
1
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Parlement praat volgende week over voorstel Calmes om homohuwelijk tegen te gaan

De aanpassing die Statenlid Rennox Calmes wil doen in de Staatsregeling van Curaçao om het homohuwelijk te verbieden, wordt volgende week besproken in een vergadering van de Centrale Commissie...
5
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Hoge straffen voor moord op Peter R. de Vries

In Nederland zijn vanochtend straffen opgelegd voor de moord op Peter R. de Vries. Schutter Delano G. en chauffeur Kamil E. krijgen 28 jaar opgelegd. Krystian M. moet 26...
1
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | 1663 leerlingen geslaagd voor hun Eindtoets Basis Onderwijs EFO

Op Curaçao zijn in totaal zijn 1663 leerlingen geslaagd voor hun Eindtoets Basis Onderwijs EFO. 54 leerlingen stromen door naar ago, 446 naar havo en 1134 naar vsbo. Dat...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Twee mannen opgepakt voor diefstal vijf scooters en een fiets

De politie heeft gisterochtend iets voor tien uur een inval gedaan in een huis aan de Kaya Berom in de wijk Montaña op verdenking van het stelen van een...
0
Curaçao

CC | Restaurants and cafes no longer immediately closed by inspectors

WILLEMSTAD - Restaurants and cafes will no longer be immediately closed by Technisch Hygiënische Zorg (THZ) or inspectors from the Ministry of Health, Environment, and Nature (GMN). The ministry...
4
Sint Maarten

DH | Multi-million-dollar St. Maarten Crime Fund lacks financial administration and policy plan

PHILIPSBURG--“There has been no indication of any activities on this measure.” This statement pertains to the restructuring of the Crime Fund St. Maarten as mentioned in the report on...
1
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Links wint op Bonaire

Van Huffelen krijgt veel voorkeursstemmen in CN; hogere opkomst dan in 2019 Kralendijk - GroenLinks-PvdA heeft op Bonaire overtuigend gewonnen. Van de 1.784 geldig uitgebrachte stemmen kreeg de nieuwe linkse...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Afgifte watersportvergunningen stilgelegd

Oranjestad - Aanvragen voor een nieuwe watersportvergunning worden tot nader order niet in behandeling genomen. Vanaf 1 januari 2025 moeten alle commerciële vaartuigen een ‘propeller guard’ aan boord hebben. Deze...
0
Comin' up

AntilliaansDagblad | Line-up CNSJF 2024 compleet

Willemstad - De organisatie van het Curaçao North Sea Jazz Festival (CNSJF) heeft gisteravond ‘met groot genoegen en trots’ de laatste namen bekendgemaakt voor de aankomende 2024-editie. Op donderdag 29...
0
Antilliaans Dagblad

AntilliaansDagblad | PVV levert staatssecretaris

Eind juni beëdiging kabinet-Schoof door koning Willemstad - De kans lijkt groot dat de zes eilanden van het Caribisch deel van het Koninkrijk te maken krijgen met een PVV-bewindspersoon als...
3
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Apart Ipko democratisch deficit

Gehele revisie Statuut ‘niet opportuun’ Willemstad - In de afsprakenlijst van het Interparlementair Koninkrijksoverleg (Ipko) staat dat de mogelijkheden onderzocht moeten worden om een apart Ipko of andersoortige interparlementaire conferentie...
4
Aruba

PBC | Mogelijk PVV-staatssecretaris voor Caribische eilanden

Persbureau Curacao DEN HAAG – In het nieuwe kabinet-Schoof krijgt de PVV vier staatssecretarissen, waaronder die van Binnenlandse Zaken en Koninkrijksrelaties. Zijn of haar baas, wordt een NSC-minister op Binnenlandse...
10
Curaçao

NU | Technisch directeur Sinouh na 143 dagen weg bij Curaçao van coach Advocaat

Khalid Sinouh is na bijna vijf maanden alweer vertrokken als technisch directeur van het Curaçao van bondscoach Dick Advocaat. De oud-doelman ligt niet meer op één lijn met de...
1
Meer

Steun Knipsel Curacao

Uw donatie helpt onafhankelijke onderzoeksjournalistiek op de eilanden in stand te houden en zorgt dat wij kunnen doorgaan met dit werk.

Meer weten

Of volg ons op de socials

16,985FansLike
2,458VolgersVolg
61,453AbonneesAbonneer

Lees de laatste artikelen op uw favoriete social media platform

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 