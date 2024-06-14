ParadiseFM | Curaçao verwelkomde 53.970 verblijfsbezoekers in mei 2024

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM announced on Wednesday the successful completion of traffic examinations for primary school pupils across the island.

KPSM thanked all the primary schools for inviting it to be part of this important initiative.

The KPSM Traffic Department has actively supervised these critical exams over the past few weeks, ensuring young participants receive essential guidance and support to understand road safety and traffic regulations.

Dedicated officers collaborated closely with schools to provide a secure and educational experience for the pupils. This joint effort highlights the importance of early education in road safety, aiming to instil responsible behaviour in future drivers and pedestrians.

KPSM management said the police force is honoured to contribute to the education and safety of young citizens and management deeply appreciates the commitment and effort of officers who volunteered their time and expertise to ensure the success of these examinations.

KPSM firmly believes that sustained collaboration and education are key to creating a safer environment for all road users in St. Maarten.

Bron: Daily Herald